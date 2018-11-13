Leonardo Barrionuevo and Miriam Larici will dance in Duncan with Tango de mi Vida. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Sizzling Argentine tango headed to Valley with TV tango stars

Exciting dancing combines with the traditionally emotional music of the tango in this presentation

Tango de mi Vida is coming to Duncan on Nov. 18 bringing three musicians from one of the world’s most famous tango orchestras, Beltango Quinteto, with dancers Miriam Larici and Leonardo Barrionuevo, masters of the Argentine tango.

Showtime is 2 p.m.

This pairing of dancers and musicians offers a stunning and breathtaking performance that will set the stage alight in a display of the emotion and artistry of the tango.

The musicians of the tango trio from the Beltango Quinteto actually stem from Belgrade, Serbia, the first authentic tango orchestra from the Balkans and one of the most sought-after tango orchestras in the world.

For more than two decades, they have played more than 800 concerts in 30 countries. Their repertoire ranges from traditional tango to the nuevo or modern tango compositions.

Miriam Larici and Leonardo Barrionuevo are well known to TV viewers.

They are the current Tango choreographers for FOX’s and BBC’s So You Think You Can Dance, were 2009 Champions of NBC’s Superstars of Dance, tango choreographers 2011-13 and 2016-17 for ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, guest performers on NBC’s America’s got Talent in 2012 and guest performers on UNIVISION’s Latin GRAMMY Awards in 2014 and 2017.

Both Argentinian, they trained in ballet, jazz, stage and tango and have been able to weld all these skills with the emotion resident in the music to produce some sizzling performances.

Tickets are $29 each. Get them in person at the Cowichan Ticket Centre or by phone 250-748-7529 or online at cowichanpac.ca.

