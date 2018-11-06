VIDEO: Halloween is haunting good fun for all at Youbou Hall

Halloween at Youbou Community Hall is a popular stop for families and anyone who loves a party.

Everyone loves the boisterous costume contests at the hall. Many people show up in costume even if they don’t take part, too, just to add to the atmosphere. And before the event, the kids shrieking and giggling with excitement all over the building reminds everyone why they are all there.

Jeff Abbott was back as emcee of the event this year and he was instrumental in getting the costumed competitors onstage so the judges — the Lady of the Lake royalty — could choose the winners in each of eight groups.

This year, the Birth to 2-year-old category was won by Ben Sder, with Charlotte Herrington second, and Hiewa third. Summer Merrick won the three- and four-year-old group, with Luca Robinson second, and Marcie D third.

Among the five- and six-year-olds, Landon Hartshorn topped the group with Hana Herrington second and Winslow Bell third. Addison Merrick took first place in the seven- and eight-year-olds group, with Tristan Anderson second and Willow Weber third.

Ty Hamilton was the winner among nine- and 10-year-olds, with Sky Hamilton second and Ruby Skinner third. In the 11- and 12-year-olds category, the top three were David Griffith, Wesley Parker, and Hunter Rowe.

In the 13- to 16-year-olds group, the winner was Demetre Conway, with Stephanie Cameron finishing second. Finally, in the hotly contested Over 17s group, the top spot went to Nicole Abbott, with Alysse Blondell finishing second and Angie Hughes taking third.

The Haunted House — always a feature of a Halloween at Youbou — was spectacular and scary again this year. Under the direction of Connie Vaughan, three “rooms” were included: Aliens, Clowns, and Kids Area, with Clowns chosen as the winner by those who visited.