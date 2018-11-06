VIDEO: Halloween is haunting good fun for all at Youbou Hall

Halloween at Youbou Community Hall is a popular stop for families and anyone who loves a party.
Everyone loves the boisterous costume contests at the hall. Many people show up in costume even if they don’t take part, too, just to add to the atmosphere. And before the event, the kids shrieking and giggling with excitement all over the building reminds everyone why they are all there.
Jeff Abbott was back as emcee of the event this year and he was instrumental in getting the costumed competitors onstage so the judges — the Lady of the Lake royalty — could choose the winners in each of eight groups.
This year, the Birth to 2-year-old category was won by Ben Sder, with Charlotte Herrington second, and Hiewa third. Summer Merrick won the three- and four-year-old group, with Luca Robinson second, and Marcie D third.
Among the five- and six-year-olds, Landon Hartshorn topped the group with Hana Herrington second and Winslow Bell third. Addison Merrick took first place in the seven- and eight-year-olds group, with Tristan Anderson second and Willow Weber third.
Ty Hamilton was the winner among nine- and 10-year-olds, with Sky Hamilton second and Ruby Skinner third. In the 11- and 12-year-olds category, the top three were David Griffith, Wesley Parker, and Hunter Rowe.
In the 13- to 16-year-olds group, the winner was Demetre Conway, with Stephanie Cameron finishing second. Finally, in the hotly contested Over 17s group, the top spot went to Nicole Abbott, with Alysse Blondell finishing second and Angie Hughes taking third.
The Haunted House — always a feature of a Halloween at Youbou — was spectacular and scary again this year. Under the direction of Connie Vaughan, three “rooms” were included: Aliens, Clowns, and Kids Area, with Clowns chosen as the winner by those who visited.
Gallery
It was tough to figure out where to go next in the labyrinth of a haunted house upstairs at Youbou Hall, but it was great fun, too. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Everywhere you turn there’s someone just waiting to jump out at you. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) You don’t know if you want to go through the door, but hanging around doesn’t seem a good option, either in the Haunted House. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Hunter Rowe is one of the clowns who popped out from behind the scenes to shock people visiting the Haunted House at Youbou on Halloween night. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) The Pet Cemetary was really creepy at the Youbou Hall Haunted House. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Looks like this skeletal biker has found the Stairway to Heaven. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Turning around and meeting this guy caused quite a few shrieks and moans. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) The clowns won the award as best room at the Haunted House at Youbou. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) What’s going on here is what little ladybug, Charlotte Herrington, must be thinking as she views the excited kids at the Halloween celebration at Youbou Hall Oct. 31. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Emily and Jessica Hopton are all dressed up and ready for the costume parade at Youbou Hall. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) The Lego Family (Amanda Essler, Jax Dul, and Jerry Dul) join the Lady of the Lake royalty for a photo. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Krista Parker and Clayton Parker dress up for Halloween at the Hall. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Elise Nelson shows off a super-gruesome mask, created by her mom, Larissa. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Ben Sder gets star treatment as he wins the birth to two years costume category at Youbou Hall Oct. 31. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Parents help to get their children ready for the judging onstage at Youbou Hall. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Summer Merrick wins the three- and four-year-old group with her giraffe-on-safari costume. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Wesley Parker’s turn as the scary Jason earns him second place among 11-12 year olds. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Ty Hamilton takes first place in the 9-10 year olds costume category. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) ’Who me?’ asks Ruby Skinner, when notified that she’s won a prize. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Sky Hamilton wears a very creative popcorn costume. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) There’s huge variety among the nine and 10 year old kids. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Addison Merrick, as the Cat Lady, and Tristan Anderson as The Robot celebrate their first and second placings in the seven- and eight-year-old category. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Landon Hartshorn wins the five and six year old category as The Old Lady. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Michelle Abbott shows off her winning costume from the 17 and over competition. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) ‘This nun’s the one’, says Alysse Blondell, as she waves to the crowd at Youbou Hall. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)