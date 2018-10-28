Are you ready for the second coming of Mike Delamont? (submitted)

VIDEO: ‘God is a Scottish Drag Queen’ returns to Cowichan with a highly anticipated sequel

It’s wild, it’s wonderful, it’s Michael Delamont in the second coming of his fun show

God is a Scottish Drag Queen returns to Cowichan with a highly anticipated sequel.

Everyone is loving this show.

The Montreal Gazette says it’s “Hilarious, divinely and wickedly funny”, the Orlando Weekly adds, “One of the funniest stand-up routines I have seen in my 48 years on this planet”, and Now Toronto chimes in with, “It doesn’t get any more outrageous.”

Award-winning comedian Mike Delamont returns to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m with his highly anticipated sequel taking this sketch comedy even farther out there.

According to theatre publicist Michelle Fry, “This two-act comedy of biblical proportions continues his ongoing comic quest to turn religion on its head with his impeccable wit and timing. A cross between Dame Edna and Billy Connolly, with a dollop of Eddie Izzard, God, dressed in a floral power suit, comes down to skewer everything from pop culture to Trump in one unforgettable, hilarious night of comedy.”

Clear the tracks!

Delamont is an 18-time “Best of the Fest” award-winner on the Fringe Festival circuit as well as a two-time nominee for the Just for Laughs Best Comedy Award with numerous sold-out shows under his belt.

In the latest version of his long-running presentation, Delamont uses screen projections to illustrate many of his points, interrupts himself with funny asides and riffs on subjects like Crocs (“A lot like religion — there’s lots of soul with a few holes”) delivering what is essentially a stand-up performance with an engaging connection to the audience.

God Is A Scottish Drag Queen: The Second Coming continues to deliver on all fronts.

Tickets are $29 each. Get them in person at the Cowichan Ticket Centre, by phone from the centre at 250-748-7529 or online at cowichanpac.ca.

