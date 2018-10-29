VIDEO: Glass Tiger comes to Duncan on Nov. 7

The Cowichan Valley welcomes classic rockers, Glass Tiger, to Duncan on Nov. 7. (Submitted)

Attention classic rock fans: you are invited to An Evening with Glass Tiger on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at the Cowichan Theatre starting at 7:30 p.m.

With five JUNO Awards, a Grammy nomination, 4 platinum albums, 14 hit singles and over five million albums sold worldwide, Glass Tiger is a truly iconic Canadian act.

Glass Tiger is synonymous with great songs such as ‘Don’t Forget Me When I’m Gone’, ‘Someday’, ‘Thin Red Line’, ‘My Song’, and ‘I Will Be There’, and the band will be performing them in an amped up acoustic format that will show the audience how well these legendary songs have stood the test of time.

According to a release from Michele Fry, marketing manager for the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre, Glass Tiger “has come out with 12 of their best songs totally reimagined.”

Sounds like an evening to remember.

“Our performances have never been tighter, and we are playing at our highest level ever. We are re-ignited, recharged, and looking forward to every single show on the tour,” says lead singer Alan Frew.

Glass Tiger was a huge hit with Cowichan Valley fans when they came to Laketown Ranch a couple of years ago for Laketown Rock.

Joining Glass Tiger is special guest Jessica Mitchell. This country-folk songstress is, at heart, a storyteller, Fry says. Based in Toronto, and Nashville, TN, she has spent the last decade crafting her special sound. She could be country music’s best kept secret.

Tickets are $45.50 per person. Get them through the Cowichan Ticket Centre by phone 250-748-7529 or in person or online at cowichanpac.ca.

