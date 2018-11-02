Ryan Cole is the soloist in the premiere of Goddard’s ‘Concerto for Trumpet’. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Dvořák, Goddard, and Schumann featured at afternoon symphony concert in Duncan

Ryan Cole is the trumpet soloist in the premiere of Goddard’s ‘Concerto for Trumpet’

Lyrical and atmospheric music comes to the fore on Sunday, Nov. 4 at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre at 2 p.m. as the Cowichan Symphony Society welcomes back the Victoria Symphony Orchestra to Duncan.

The concert will be part of the Victoria’s Masterworks series, and music lovers will first hear Dvorák’s Czech Suite. The composer loved his native land and his passion for it shines through in his music. Follow the score in the video .

Then the Victoria Symphony’s Principal Trumpet, Ryan Cole, premieres B.C. composer Marcus Goddard’s lyrical tour-de-force Concerto for Trumpet. Goddard has spent nearly 20 years as associate principal trumpet with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. He has performed on Grammy and Juno winning recordings as well as working as a member of the Turning Point Ensemble since its establishment and also plays with Aventa Ensemble, the Vancouver Opera, Standing Wave, and on film.

Maestro Gueller then conduct’s Schumann’s joyous and effervescent Symphony No. 1.

Schumann had been best known for his music for piano and voice but at the encouragement of his musical wife, Clara, he moved into symphonic music.

No less a conductor than Felix Mendelssohn conducted the premiere of Symphony No. 1 in Leipzig in 1841 and the work has remained popular since then.

Tickets are $50 per person, with seats in Rows A-C reduced to $30. Students and children get in for $10 and groups (10+) pay only $30 per ticket. Contact the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-748-7529 or book online at cowichanpac.ca

Storyhive looking to fund Indigenous filmmakers
Lexi Bainas Column: Big names, bargain tickets, gingerbread: it's all here folks

