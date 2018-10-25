VIDEO: Cowichan Valley lively with Halloween events for young and old

There’s plenty of fun events going on around the Cowichan Valley.

The huge ones are Downtown Duncan’s Spooktacular, held Saturday, Oct. 27 where, from 10 a.m. to noon, participating stores offer candies to the crowds of costumed children roaming the streets with their families.

Then, there’s a costume contest at Duncan City Square from noon till 2 p.m.

It’s that crazy, wacky, spooky and happy time of year as families take advantage of the chance to take the kids to this great daytime event.

***

At the BC Forest Discovery Centre, it’s time for the Halloween Train.

And, there’s so much more this year with nine full nights of thrills, chills and fun Thursday, Oct. 25 running through to Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Behind the scenes the volunteers and staff are already getting ready and preparing the best Halloween Train event ever with lots of new displays to thrill.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and trains run every half hour until 8:30 p.m. with the Centre closing at 9 p.m.

***

The Big Shop of Horrors Haunted House is back, and “twice as scary”, organizers promise.

It’s all happening at 7305 Bell McKinnon Rd. in North Cowichan, continuing Oct. 25, 26, 27 (6 to 10 p.m.), Oct. 28, 30 (6 to 9 p.m.)

Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for youth (eight to 12 years). There is no admittance to children under eight years of age.

***

On Halloween Night, Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. there’s the huge Halloween bonfire and fireworks at Valleyview Centre in Cobble Hill, sponsored by Country Grocer.

***

On Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween @ The Hub is a spooktacular fundraiser for all ages. From 5 to 9 p.m., you can get tickets for dinner, a haunted house, cup cake walk, pumpkin carving, scavenger hunt, kids movie, outdoor fire barrels and disco, punch and popcorn by donation.

***

Oct. 27 is Halloween at The Riverside in Lake Cowichan, hosted by Big Smoke. It all starts at 8 p.m. so come along and party.

***

At the Brass Bell Pub in Crofton, there’s a Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 27. Music is by The Cookie Monsters, and the band starts to play at 9 p.m. There’s no cover, costume prizes, and drink specials, so bring the gang.

***

The Shawnigan Halloween Hawaiian Hoedown, on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Shawnigan Lake Community Centre, offers “tropical family fun for all ages.”

Shelley Vaags will be providing live entertainment, and there’s refreshments, treat bags, cookie decorating, crafts, and games for everyone so “put on your costume and play under the palm trees.”

***

Glenora’s Haunted hall on Oct. 30 and 31 offers “a safe and fun neighbourhood event for the family” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All you need to do is bring donations of non-perishable items for the local food bank, and “you can come and get the dickens scared out of you. Come and have some frightful fun, if you dare.

***

“Join us if you dare!” say organizers at the Sahtlam Hall.

The Sahtlam Halloween bonfire on Oct. 31 starts at dusk, with free hot chocolate, firefighter chili and hot dogs.

The costume contest starts at 7 p.m. There are prizes for the scariest, cutest, and most creative costumes.

On top of that, there is a draw for Fire Chief for a Day as well.

***

In the west of the Valley, Youbou’s fabulous Halloween Haunted House on Oct. 31 is a great stop and you can take part in making it creepy.

“Come and fill the neighbourhood with fright on Halloween night!” says the Recreation Commission. “Join us in the making of our haunted house. Bring your own ghoulish gadgets; we provide the space and will reward the most hair-raising and creative costume goers with prizes!”

The Haunted House opens at 6:30 p.m. Costume judging for kids and adults starts at 7 p.m. And, there are fireworks to follow. To help with the haunted house please call Vicki at the Youbou Hall, 250-745-3712.

The hall doors open at 5:30 p.m. and there’s free admission.