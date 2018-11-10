VIDEO: Cadets, Legion members, general public place white crosses on veterans’ graves

Remembrance Day is coming but before it arrives, volunteers, cadets, Legion members, and families like to get out into the Valley’s cemeteries to place crosses at the graves of veterans of Canada’s wars.

These are the armed forces personnel who made it home, and they are not usually officially recognized at Remembrance Day services per se; those services are more concerned with those who died for on the battlefield. However, marking their contribution and often sacrifice is still an important act of remembrance.

Veterans and air cadets salute after placing a white cross at Shawnigan Lake. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
There are many crosses to place in the south end of the Cowichan Valley, and these volunteers are starting with Shawnigan Lake Cemetery. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
A white cross is carefully hammered in at the graveyard of the old Mill Bay United Church. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
At Mill Bay’s old United Church cemetery, there are quite a few veterans’ graves and cadets are on hand Nov. 3 to place white crosses on them. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
A salute honours a veteran buried at Mill Bay cemetery. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
Members of the public help with placing crosses on graves at Mill Bay’s old United Church. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
At St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mill Bay, many family members come out to help with laying crosses on veterans’ graves. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
Historian Jim Wisnia, centre, in tuque, is an important part of the South End’s celebration of veterans, along with the congregation of St. Francis Xavier. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
Veterans and cadets salute following the placing of a cross by a family member at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mill Bay. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
Saturday, Nov. 3 was a wet afternoon but that didn’t stop a good number of South End residents from coming out to take part in the event. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
For members of the 744 air cadet squadron, helping with these events is a big part of their Remembrance Day celebrations. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
Many family members gather at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church for the ceremonial placing of white crosses on veterans’ graves Nov. 3. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

