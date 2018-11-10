VIDEO: Cadets, Legion members, general public place white crosses on veterans’ graves

Remembrance Day is coming but before it arrives, volunteers, cadets, Legion members, and families like to get out into the Valley’s cemeteries to place crosses at the graves of veterans of Canada’s wars.

These are the armed forces personnel who made it home, and they are not usually officially recognized at Remembrance Day services per se; those services are more concerned with those who died for on the battlefield. However, marking their contribution and often sacrifice is still an important act of remembrance.