‘Seeking Wisdom’ is another of the films that address timely subjects. (Submitted)

Travelling World Community Film Festival heads to VIU Duncan

The Cowichan Valley Film Society, in partnership with VIU, is bringing the Travelling World Community Film Festival back to Duncan Nov. 2-4.

Screening 18 documentaries from around the world with a focus on environmental, social justice and human rights issues, the films will educate, entertain and inspire.

FREIGHTENED – The Real Price of Shipping – Trailer from Polar Star Films on Vimeo.

The film topics include the anti-gentrification fight in Vancouver, environmental effects of cargo freighters, the evolution of organic agriculture, an unsung life-long farm workers’ activist, redress for Japanese internment in Canada, a world famous comic drag ballet troupe, First Nations elders passing on wisdom, the power of the co-operative enterprise model, auto industry influences in the demise of streetcars, and a resistance cell of forgers who saved thousands of Jews.

The festival has run successfully in Courtenay since 1990. The annual collection of documentary films now travels to many communities across Canada. The films focus on environmental and social justice issues around the globe and cover a wide range of topics. Organizers say they are sure to educate, entertain and inspire.

The Duncan screening takes place at the VIU Cowichan Campus, in the state-of-the art lecture theatre.

The schedule runs Friday 5:30 to 9 p.m., Saturday 1 to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

The concession (cash only) will offer homemade soups, buns, cookies and other treats, as well as coffee, tea and cold beverages.

Full festival passes are $20 ($10 for students). Single day passes are $10.

Tickets are available at the door throughout the festival — cash only. For the film schedule and descriptions visit www.cowichanvalleyfilm.ca

B.C. burlesque veteran Satan’s Angel to retire after 50+ years

Alistair MacGregor column: The Salish Sea – a parking lot for freighters

All the communities around the anchorages sites are now equally sharing the pain.

