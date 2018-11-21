The sound of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers in Cowichan on Friday

Steve Mathieson leads this Tom Petty tribute band

Pure Petty hits the Cowichan Theatre stage Nov. 23. (Submitted)

Pure Petty, an authentic tribute to the late, great Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, perform Friday, Nov. 23 at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre starting at 7:30 p.m.

Steve Mathieson, who portrays Tom Petty, is a Petty superfan. He knows the songs, he knows the background and has a story for each and every number.

Pure Petty performs all of the Tom Petty & the Heartbreaker hits including ‘Breakdown’, ‘American Girl’, ‘Refugee’, ‘I Won’t Back Down’, ‘Free Fallin”, ‘Don’t Do Me Like That’ and ‘You Got Lucky’ as well as a hidden gem or two from Petty’s extensive catalogue.

So, Tom Petty fans and music fans, check out Pure Petty to experience the musical essence and magical spirit of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.

So, who’s in the group? On drums and percussion is Art Van Volsen; keyboards, guitars and vocals is John Mang; bass guitar and vocals is Lance Lapointe; guitars and vocals is Richard Spencer; and Mathieson brings it all home in the role of Petty himself.

Want to learn more? Check out www.purepetty.com

See Pure Petty in concert this Friday. Tickets are $38.50 adults, $30 seniors, (plus fees and taxes) and available at http://www.cowichanpac.ca, and at the Cowichan Ticket Centre, or at 250-748 7529.

Previous story
VIDEO: Three ‘fractured fairytales’ offer chance to get into holiday mood

Just Posted

Cowichan Div. 2 soccer team fends off Fernwood

Cowichan team gets off to a good start on home turf

The sound of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers in Cowichan on Friday

Steve Mathieson leads this Tom Petty tribute band

Two taken to hospital following MVI at Tansor turnoff to Hwy 18

Supper rush hour accident snarled traffic for a time

VIDEO: Three ‘fractured fairytales’ offer chance to get into holiday mood

At Lake Cowichan, it’s time for ‘Big Bad’, ‘Cinderella! Cinderella!’ and ‘Rollin’ in Dough in Mistletoe’

Entangled Cowichan Bay sea lion being monitored by DFO

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has received a report from a member… Continue reading

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Coming up in Cowichan: Child sex tafficking talk; Voices from the Watershed

Duncan church hosting speaker on child sex trafficking in B.C. On Wednesday,… Continue reading

Investigation into B.C. legislature officers began in January

RCMP brought in months after former prison administrator started

Legal challenge filed over high-stakes competition to design $60B warships

The federal government had originally said it wanted a “mature design” for its new warship fleet, which was widely interpreted as meaning a vessel that has already been built and used by another navy.

‘There has to be accountability’: victims of sterilization demand action

Morningstar Mercredi says she woke up from a surgery at 14 and immediately broke down when she discovered the baby she once felt inside of her was gone.

Ottawa’s fall update features $16B competitiveness response to U.S. tax reforms

Bill Morneau had faced pressure to lower the corporate tax rate in response to major tax and regulatory reforms in the U.S.

BC Ferries sees net earnings of $90M in second quarter

Net earnings are down as a result of lowering fares, adding more sailings to meet customer demand according to report

10 years for B.C. man who killed girlfriend with hammer, burned her body

Ryan Armstrong claimed in Chilliwack court to victim’s family the drug-addled crime was an accident

Morneau’s update bolsters struggling media with $600-million in tax measures

The program will likely cost the federal treasury about $45 million in 2019-20, rising to $165 million in 2023-24

Most Read