The sound of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers in Cowichan on Friday

Pure Petty, an authentic tribute to the late, great Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, perform Friday, Nov. 23 at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre starting at 7:30 p.m.

Steve Mathieson, who portrays Tom Petty, is a Petty superfan. He knows the songs, he knows the background and has a story for each and every number.

Pure Petty performs all of the Tom Petty & the Heartbreaker hits including ‘Breakdown’, ‘American Girl’, ‘Refugee’, ‘I Won’t Back Down’, ‘Free Fallin”, ‘Don’t Do Me Like That’ and ‘You Got Lucky’ as well as a hidden gem or two from Petty’s extensive catalogue.

So, Tom Petty fans and music fans, check out Pure Petty to experience the musical essence and magical spirit of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.

So, who’s in the group? On drums and percussion is Art Van Volsen; keyboards, guitars and vocals is John Mang; bass guitar and vocals is Lance Lapointe; guitars and vocals is Richard Spencer; and Mathieson brings it all home in the role of Petty himself.

Want to learn more? Check out www.purepetty.com

See Pure Petty in concert this Friday. Tickets are $38.50 adults, $30 seniors, (plus fees and taxes) and available at http://www.cowichanpac.ca, and at the Cowichan Ticket Centre, or at 250-748 7529.