Stars Miller and Foote headed to Duncan Showroom stage

Norman Foote is no stranger to the Cowichan Valley, and as he’s teaming up this time with Bruce D. Miller, there’s even more reason to take in the show. (Submitted)

Bruce D. Miller and Norman Foote are teaming up for a great evening of entertainment at the Duncan Showroom on Feb. 10 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Miller is a Nashville songwriter and performer with more than 40 years in the business. That means he began back in the 1970s, and when you learn that he played fiddle for such ’70s names as Ronnie Hawkins and hit the folk club circuit in Toronto, you know it’s true, all true.

One of the A&M Records stable of talent, he’s released hit singles like ‘Anna Marie’, ‘Rude Awakening’, and ‘Summer of Our Love’, produced by David Foster: music that he’s been able to take around the world.

He’s also no mean songwriter, penning tunes for Reba McEntire (‘Fear of Being Alone’, a No. 1 U.S. hit); the Dixie Chicks (‘Once You’ve Loved Somebody’, more than 12 million sold); Rascal Flatts, Poco, Pure Prairie League, Prism, Johnny Lee, and many, many more.

Here’s a rare recording of him singing his song, ‘Anna Marie’, made famous by Susan Jacks. Go on. Listen. We guarantee that if you’re old enough to remember those days, you’ll be able to sing along with this one.

Joining him for this Duncan show, Norman Foote is a Juno award-winning singer/songwriter, and humorist from Vancouver who is both acclaimed and loved for his ability and willingness to include humour in his offerings.

Working with everyone from the Walt Disney Company to Waylon Jennings means he’s his own type of performer who reaches audiences where they’re sitting with such great tunes as ‘Losing My Hair Over You’, ‘You Never Told Me That’, ‘Hardware Store’, ‘The Musician’, ‘Runnin’ the Hills’ and more.

Longevity John says, “One of those do-not-miss concerts. This evening of stories and song will be one of the finest you will experience.”

Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Don’t hang around. The Daniel Champagne and Connie Kaldor shows sold out. You don’t want to miss this.