Albert Frost and Doc MacLean are heading out in the Lincoln for a cross-Canada tour. (submitted)

Some sweet acoustic blues coming to Duncan Showroom Friday

Doc MacLean and Albert Frost invite you to “Ride shotgun on an epic, blues road tour”

Doc MacLean and Albert Frost invite you to “Ride shotgun on an epic, blues road tour” on Friday, Oct. 26 at the Duncan Showroom, starting at 8 p.m.

They’re uniting in what they call “a four wheel, continental drift” that mixes the delta with west Africa, Son House with Ali Farka Toura, electric with acoustic, new stories with old.

You get the picture. This Canadian-African collaboration will surprise and delight all MacLean’s Cowichan Valley fans.

They’re having a great time on an old fashioned road trip. They’ve got the Lincoln loaded and they’re taking it coast to coast with “no venue too large, too small, too grand, or too humble.” They’re hitting every good place from Gimli to Valemount. So, of course, the Duncan Showroom had to be part of it.

According to his publicity, “2017 SAMA (South African Music Association) Album of the Year winner, Albert Frost has performed with international artists such as Ali Farka Toure, Finley Quaye, Vusi Mahlasela and Ginger Baker. He has toured with Simple Minds, REM, and has supported the Rolling Stones. As a guitarist, singer, songwriter, and producer, Frost has been a celebrated figure in the South African folk, blues, roots and rock music scene for more over 20 years. The Fender endorsed artist romps fearlessly and joyfully between electric and acoustic guitars of every description, as well as surfacing occasionally on keyboards or drums.”

No wonder MacLean was interested in teaming up.

During 40 years of touring Doc MacLean has performed with a who’s who of first and second generation blues, roots and gospel artists such as Sam Chatmon, Peg Leg Sam, and Blind John Davis.

Among many others, he has supported Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee, Muddy Waters, Johnny Winter, and BB King. Those are big names, no matter who’s looking at ‘em.

MacLean is also a songwriter and a storyteller and has recorded with members of the Canned Heat and Mavis Staples bands.

It’s definitely not a show to miss if you love acoustic blues, as many around here do. The music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Book ‘em, Dano.

B.C. vegan butcher to appear on Dragons’ Den
Royals Harry and Meghan arrive in Tonga on Pacific tour

