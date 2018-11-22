Program helps Cowichan families maximize quality of life with dementia

“Participants will learn strategies to live with changes and maximize quality of life”

A free educational series will help Cowichan Valley families and caregivers living with the impact of a diagnosis of dementia.

Shaping the Journey: living with dementia will be presented by the non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. starting on Nov. 23 for four consecutive Fridays.

“Participants will learn strategies to live with changes and maximize quality of life,” says Jane Hope, the Society’s Support & Education coordinator for the Valley and the North and Central Island region. “They’ll also review information needed to plan for the future.”

As an additional benefit, participants will meet others going through similar experiences.

“Educating yourself allows you to gain an understanding of what you and your family members are faced with, giving you the skills and confidence to maintain quality of life, both now and in the future,” adds Hope. “It helps families build the knowledge, skills and confidence to live well with dementia.”

Shaping the Journey is designed specifically for people experiencing the early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias. It is also intended for care partners, family members, or friends.

The series will cover:

• The Brain and Dementia

• Hearing the Diagnosis

• Maintaining your General Health

• Life After Diagnosis

• Planning Ahead

• Maintaining your Spirit

It runs on Nov. 23, 30 and Dec. 7 and 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Cowichan Public Library’s The Gathering Place, 2687 James St. Pre-registration is required by contacting the regional Alzheimer Resource Centre at 1-800-462-2833.

For more information on Alzheimer’s disease and dementias visit www.alzheimerbc.org.