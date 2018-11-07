November lineup another blockbuster at Crofton’s Osborne Bay Pub

Gogo and Band of Rascals the featured artists in a month of scintillating entertainment

David Gogo and his trio are at the Osborne Bay Pub Nov. 10. (Photo submitted)

There’s a bunch of dates to save during November at the Osborne Bay Pub.

Patricia Berry, owner of BerryMusicCo., has unveiled the November entertainment lineup at the pub and it’s another blockbuster, with some great acts coming to Crofton every weekend.

New Waves roll into town Friday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. There’s a $5 cover for a wildly fun night of dancing to ‘80s and ‘90s favourites by this incredible high-energy band that regularly performs at Victoria’s hot spots.

David Gogo has special ties and significance to the Osborne Bay Pub and he returns Saturday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Gogo played at the pub with the great Johnny Winter when owner Tony van de Mortel re-opened it eight years ago.

Gogo has enjoyed a storied music career with his groove-fueled blend of blues and rock. His songs have been featured in film and television and are regularly played on blues radio programs all over the world.

See more at davidgogo.com.

The Friday, Nov. 16 agenda features Arbutus Roots with Kevin’s Bacon at 9 p.m., with a $10 cover.

Arbutus Roots plays West Coast rooted lyrics and acoustic instruments. Their driving sound has often been compared to The Tragically Hip and Mumford and Sons, with hints of The Barenaked Ladies.

Kevin’s Bacon is a Nanaimo-based trio performing hit songs from the 1960s to today, covering a wide range of genres.

The County Line is in the spotlight Saturday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. Cover charge is $10.

The County Line is a modern country duo comprised of singer/songwriters Megan Johns and Hayden Cyr. Cyr’s grit, edge and energy complements Johns’ sweet but strong personality. The polarity between the two creates the chemistry their fans adore.

There’s no cover for the Friday, Nov. 23 appearance of Jack & Jay at 8 p.m. Jack Gunderson and Jason Dunajski from Eagle Eyes rock the night away with a variety of classic rock songs.

It’s blues night Saturday, Nov. 24 with the Mark Crissinger Band at 8 p.m. Cover is $10.

Crissinger leads a contemporary blues band featuring an all-star cast of musicians from the Nanaimo area. They’ve gained legions of fans around the Island from their multiple performances at blues festivals in the region.

The Dylan Stone Duo rounds out the month at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30.

Stone writes, plays and sings from the heart. He’s constantly pursuing new sounds and collaborations.

Raised by an old record collection and his guitar that’s put food on the table for his entire adult life, Stone’s storied career has led him to share the stage with one of his musical icons Alejandro Escovedo, open for Keith Urban at B.C.’s largest country music festival, play onstage with Robert Randolf & The Family Band and perform his songs for Lou Reed in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dylan Stone is a multi-talented performer on the guitar and harmonica. (Photo submitted)

Kevin’s Bacon cooks up some hits along with Arbutus Roots on Nov. 16. (Photo submitted)

Mark Crissinger takes the lead on blues night Nov. 24. (Photo submitted)