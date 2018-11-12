‘Little Women’ brings a joyous story to Chemainus for the holiday season

Little Women was last performed in Chemainus in 2006, when it received its world premiere. (Submitted)

Follow the stories of Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy in a musical version of the timeless classic

Friday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m., the Chemainus Theatre opens the doorway to a classic story as they bring Little Women to the stage.

This buoyant musical follows the journey of the March sisters from childhood to maturity in the time of the American Civil War. Louisa May Alcott’s beloved holiday story includes romantic escapades, sibling rivalries and Christmas wishes.

Little Women follows the lives and adventures of Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo, known among the four as the high-spirited tomboy, writes stories and is trying to sell them to publishers; however, they are uninterested. When a friend suggests that she write more personally, Jo grudgingly begins to pen the story of herself and her sisters, and their personal experience with the joys and pains of growing up American during turbulent times.

With their father off to fight in the Civil War, the four March sisters have many imagined and real adventures. As they dream of their futures, encounter growing pains of youth and rise with courage to face their destiny, the girls learn the true value of hope and family.

For 150 years, Alcott’s tale has motivated people to come together to celebrate family. Over a year in the making, Little Women had its world premiere on the Chemainus stage in 2006, and now it’s back.

The sisters in Little Women have a unique ability to inspire and encourage everyone to commit to their dreams and pursue their ambitions, while supporting those who mean the most to them. The play opens with Christmas in 1862 and continues to the spring of 1865.

You’ll see evidence of ambition, desire, jealousy, and noble self-sacrifice, but below the surface each choice comes directly from their love for the people around them.

Bringing the March family and others to life on stage for you this holiday season are Georgia Bennett as Beth March, Samantha Currie as Meg March, Julien Galipeau as Laurie Laurence, Chris D. King as Fredrick Bhaer/Private H. P. Meeks, Karyn Mott as Jo March, Ryan Reid as New York Man/Mr. Brooke, Gordon Roberts as Mr. Dashwood/James Lawrence/Mr. March, Seana-Lee Wood as Mrs. Prudence/”Marmee” March, and Kaitlyn Yott as Amy March. They’ve all been working under the direction of Julie McIsaac.

Matinee and evening shows for all ages run Nov. 16 to Dec. 30.

Call the Box Office at 1-800-565-7738 or visit chemainustheatre.ca to book your tickets.

Show enhancements are available and include: free “talk-backs” with the cast and crew following Wednesday performances, a special show-themed dinner in the Playbill Dining Room, and accommodation package at the Best Western Plus Chemainus Inn that includes a breakfast buffet, use of the pool, hot tub, and fitness centre.