Lexi Bainas Column: VIDEO: Artists, artisans, hit the pre-holilday sale trail, Tiny Tina’s back

This Coast Salish bowl and spoon is the carving project you’ll be making if you’re one of the lucky ones who get into Herb Rice’s November class at his studio. (Submitted)

The Visions Artists say, “There’s something so appealing and homey about the Cobble Hill Hall” that they’ve adopted it as the ideal place to hold their Winter Show and Sale on Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Terry Harrison, the group’s promoter extraordinaire as well as an artist in her own right, is delighted at what’s lined up for the event.

“This will be the third year the group has chosen this handsome historic hall, which has been so painstakingly restored. Fifteen artists featuring jewelry, photography, stained glass, adornments and collages and painted glass will be showing their latest creations at this show, which is timed so that it doesn’t overlap with other pre-Christmas shows.”

I agree. There’s nothing better than a leisurely time to shop, talk with the artists and artisans and choose gifts without the pressure of crowded surroundings, with plenty of parking, and easy handicapped access thrown in.

“You can choose light lunch items prepared by the hall volunteers, listen to the music and enjoy a relaxed visit to the show, [but it] lasts for only two days, so you won’t want to miss it,” says Harrison.

Who’ll be there? How about Sue Coleman, Michele Heath, Joanne Kimm, Rosemary Danaher, Wilma Millette, Nathalie Mansey, Karen Bottcher, Stephanie Taylor, Charlotte Haggart, Donna Birtwistle, Bev Robertson, Roger Jackson, Lynn Williams, Rene Deerheart and Harrison herself?

Make a note on your calendar so you don’t forget.

***

On that same weekend, Nov. 3 and 4, my friends at The Cowichan Artisans are holding their Fall Tour, which offers you the chance to visit the Artisans, a group of 12 professionals who, through experience, creativity and talent, make a living from their crafts.

Head out and explore their studios to see the quality close up from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

According to one of the members, Heartwood Studios, “Earlier this month, Rob phoned from Live Edge Design in Duncan and said he had some maple burls from a big old tree near Mill Bay that Ken [Broadland] might be interested in purchasing. Well, Ken was like a kid in a candy shop so Rob loaded the back of our pickup and Ken brought the burls home for processing.”

***

On Nov. 2, a Shady Grove Square Dance will be held at Cobble Hill Community Hall, according to everybody’s favouorite square dance caller, Peter Sussman.

Please note, everyone, this is a new location for this event.

It all starts at 7:30 p.m. and everyone 12 and over is welcome, including singles.

“All dances are taught,” he says.

A suggested donation of $10 per person gets you in the door. If you need info, call 250-929-8226.

***

Luisa Marshall, that pint-sized performer with the huge voice, is bringing her Tiny Tina Tour to the Ramada Ballroom in Duncan on Friday, Nov. 16.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., you can enjoy a fun evening with this talented woman, who has enough energy and a voice big enough to fill a hockey rink. She’ll sing such favourites as ‘Proud Mary’, ‘Simply the Best’, ‘Private Dancer’, and ‘Let’s Stay Together’. You’ll love her show. She’s been on the Ellen TV show, and also performed on Oprah, with Tina Turner and Cher in the audience as guests.

Admission is $49 per person. Get tickets at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3608150?fbclid=IwAR2hszmnoQxNtO44hNPY-AP4Diimk_qCM15_r9_ftmy2zk5oMio7ar70aEM

***

And, in another item that you’d best get onto right away: carver Herb Rice is offering an Introductory to Carving class Saturday, Nov. 17 and Sunday, Nov. 18 in his studio at Whippletree Junction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

“Please register early as space is limited,” he says, and I concur. There will be a lot of interest in this one.

“The project at this session will be carving a Salish style spoon and bowl. Herb will teach the basics of Pacific Northwest wood carving techniques at his studio. He will also introduce you to the art of knife making and care. Different types of wood will be looked at.

“The introductory course will deal with basic technique and design concept. Using traditional bent knives as well as straight knives, you will get a good grasp of the North West Coast carving techniques as you carve.

The cost of the course is $225.

Knives will be available for use and purchase during the class. Look for more details at https://www.facebook.com/events/1856559391076682/