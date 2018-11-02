Lexi Bainas Column: Big names, bargain tickets, gingerbread: it’s all here folks

There’s so much talent in the Cowichan Valley. Let’s celebrate it

A group of Adage dancers who performed Fall Down 7 Times, Get Up 8 wowed the judges at a competition in Vancouver last weekend. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

Joy Ann Bannerman, of the Cowichan Consort Orchestra, sent along a picture this week to show how the Discovery Elementary School choir is rehearsing hard with the adults for this weekend’s show.

We don’t always get to see these behind-the-scenes moments close up, so enjoy, and while you’re at it, why not make plans to hear them in person on Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Christian Reformed Church.

***

Frances Westermann is having an art show at the Shibui Gallery in Maple Bay during the first two weeks of November. This Day of the Not Yet Dead features work by Chuck Armstrong and Tom Faue.

There’s an opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 2-6 p.m. at the gallery at 1100 Genoa Bay Rd.

***

And, the folks at Barely North Entertainment have also slipped a note onto my desk.

They’re presenting international touring artist Sarah Jane Scouten in an intimate evening of folk, roots, and country music at the lovely chapel at Providence Farm tonight (Friday, Nov. 2) starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person and are available at Duncan Music and the Providence Farm Store.

***

If you are looking to buy some teeny tiny art or gifts, now is the time to get moving.

Yes, it’s finally here. The Cowichan Valley Arts Council’s popular Teeny Tiny Gift and Art Show is back at Portals gallery from Nov. 5 to 29.

This is one of CVAC’s few fundraising shows, and features all small, original works, no bigger than 64 square inches.

This fun, and festive holiday show runs in conjunction with the huge Christmas Chaos craft show in the Island Savings Centre and is designed with gift buyers in mind.

There’s a great selection and the show always transforms its location into a cheerful, happy place to shop.

***

Next weekend, why not enjoy a Saturday night out with your pals and hear David Gogo at the Osborne Bay Pub? He’s there on Nov. 10 starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets for this blues superstar are $20 in advance from osbornebaypub.com or ticketleap.com or you can get them for $25 at the door, if any are left. Don’t wait.

***

The Cowichan Valley Arts Council (CVAC) has a question for you: are you looking for a creative activity for your group or staff?

CVAC is holding its second annual Art of Gingerbread show in December and we are looking for participants for a limited number of spots.

This year, the theme is ‘The Circle of Life’.

Use your imagination: it could be a vehicle, a dinner plate or an environmental image. You take it from there.

Registration is $100, which includes two demonstration sessions Nov. 21 and 22 on building and baking gingerbread and advanced tips on icing and decorating.

I note that this is just in time to learn skills you can use for home Christmas fun, too.

The big Drop Off occurs Monday, Dec. 10 when everyone brings their finished creations to the Arbutus Gallery from 2 -6 p.m. The gallery is on the ground floor of the Island Savings Centre near the box office and public library.

The preview opening event is Dec. 11. There is no judging, but the public votes on a People’s Choice Award.

CVAC’s Susan Down said this “is a great teambuilding opportunity for your staff. After the show, bring the creation back to your home or office for display over the holidays. And the funds all go to an important cause: CVAC’s arts programs for youth and families.”

The first gingerbread art show was a great success in 2017, and 2018 will be even better!

For more information, contact the CVAC office cvartscouncil@shaw.ca

***

Irwin Killam has whispered over the back fence that four dancers — Mara, Kyra, Kassidy, and Alora — from Adagé Studio wowed the judges at the Jump dance convention in Vancouver last weekend.

The foursome’s dance number Fall down 7 times get up 8 was one of seven dances “chosen by the judges as their favourites. There were almost 200 entries this weekend. There were teams from northwestern Canada, northwest USA and one from Maui. They have received special recognition and we are sooo proud! Thank you to Adagé studio and a huge thank you/congratulations to Robyn for her spectacular choreography,” Killam said.

***

The Cowichan Musical Society has a deal for you.

“If you are looking for tickets to How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at a great price, now’s your chance.

“From now until the end of December, cast members will be selling vouchers at $10 off the regular $42 ticket price. This is a fabulous deal, great for Christmas presents, so act now. Once you have your vouchers, you’ll need to make your way to the Cowichan Ticket Centre to pick your seats and get your tickets.”

Don’t forget this! Showing up at the door with a voucher won’t get you into the performance. The voucher just gets you your ticket at this special price.

If you don’t know anyone in the cast or on the crew, don’t despair, contact cowichanmusicalsociety@gmail.com to make arrangements.