Lexi Bainas column: A Little of This and A Little of That

From garbage bears to fundraising for the Duckpond, and everything in between

Brad Bergen is with Sandy Stinson and Vera Crane as he receives the Order of the Diocese of British Columbia. (Submitted)

In my stroll through my emails, Facebook, and other communications this week, I’ve discovered some fascinating bits and pieces.

First up, Lake Cowichan Remax has passed along a note that Sandy Stinson’s cousin, Brad Bergren, “was given the honour of investiture into the Order of the Diocese of British Columbia this weekend. The order was established for extraordinary voluntary commitment and service to the diocese and the Anglican Church of Canada.”

Not surprising his friends at the office were proud.

***

All around Facebook, Cowichan Lake area residents are aware of our bears.

Lucky Warnock said, “Something was very unhappy when they knocked over our garbage can last night…all plastic…no edibles.”

Jourdan Elliott agreed, adding, “It made its way…to our house…and got into our neighbours garage. Dogs went off about 4 a.m.”

Tiffany Campbell, too, felt the pain.

“We had one break into our shed and tear off our padlock the other night. My poor husband had quite the mess to clean up after.”

Someone also saw a “big black bear walking down Cowichan Ave. by the Sikh temple,” and Marcie Duncan said, “Let my dog out for a pee and he charged across the road barking…couldn’t tell what it was until I brought my dog in and the bear walked by. Looks like it had been tangled in something, might have been parts of a bush, but he’s a big boy.”

Bears were reported up in the Hundred Houses, where Debbie Larose Brooks said, “…he was in my neighbour’s garage, he is a big guy and looks well fed. Please people, don’t leave your garbage out the night before”, and on Lake Park Estate and Madill areas.

Shaunne Lightfoot shared, “The bear on Lake Park is back. My dogs are going nuts.”

Stephen Lees said, “It’s a habitual problem bear that isn’t scared of people. The only thing is I have seen two different sized bears, one is bigger than the other, so it could be two dead bears.”

Coleen Robinson Smith reported, “Heard today our visiting bear has been seen again this week. Now there are two around, one big guy, one a bit smaller. Been into garbage in a few houses. Please keep your organic garbage put away until pickup day. Wash your garbage cans with bleach and hot water after each pickup and spray the outside with Lysol as well. Bears have an extremely good sense of smell and this will keep them away.”

Doug Barth agreed, adding, “Tis the time of the year for both bears and cougars. The other night I turned on the outdoor flood light and sitting 20 feet away was a cougar just looking at our house.”

***

Eagle Eyes, our splendid, home-grown Eagles tribute group just posed that their pre-Christmas season is really heating up. They’ve had to add an eighth show to their “Please Come Home for Christmas” performances. The previous seven shows have sold out. Wow!

***

And here’s another note passed my way: The Kin Clubs of Lake Cowichan are hosting a Duckpond fundraiser on Nov. 22.

It’s a Burger and Beverage night at the Riverside Inn starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 each.

They’ve got a silent auction planned and there’s a door prize as well, so slip along to the Slide and join your friends in the Kin Clubs for a fun night.