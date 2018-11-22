Lake Cowichan Fire Department honours long serving firefighters

Monday, Nov. 5 was an emotional night for Lake Cowichan firefighters as they officially said goodbye to colleague and friend, Tom Padjen, who is retiring after 30 years.

Padjen received his 30-year-award from Chief Doug Knott, but was also given a special plaque from the Town of Lake Cowichan, and a painting, signed by all the members of the department, to celebrate his decades with them.

Padjen didn’t say much in response, but thanked everyone for the send-off.

He was not the only firefighter who received an award that evening.

Doug Callsen, who joined the department on the same day as Padjen, also received his 30-year-award while Greg Smith was recognized for 25 years and Mark Johnson for 20 years of service to the community.