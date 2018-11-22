Lake Cowichan Fire Department honours long serving firefighters
Monday, Nov. 5 was an emotional night for Lake Cowichan firefighters as they officially said goodbye to colleague and friend, Tom Padjen, who is retiring after 30 years.
Padjen received his 30-year-award from Chief Doug Knott, but was also given a special plaque from the Town of Lake Cowichan, and a painting, signed by all the members of the department, to celebrate his decades with them.
Padjen didn’t say much in response, but thanked everyone for the send-off.
He was not the only firefighter who received an award that evening.
Doug Callsen, who joined the department on the same day as Padjen, also received his 30-year-award while Greg Smith was recognized for 25 years and Mark Johnson for 20 years of service to the community.
30-year-firefighter Tom Padjen, left, gets a special plaque from the Town of Lake Cowichan on his retirement Nov. 5, 2018. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Doug Callsen, right, receives his award from Chief Doug Knott for 30 years of service to the Lake Cowichan Fire Department. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Greg Smith receives his 25-year-award from Lake Cowichan Fire Chief Doug Knott on Nov. 5. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Mark Johnson, right, gets his award for 20 years of service to the Lake Cowichan Fire Department from Chief Doug Knott. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette) Tom Padjen, who is retiring from the Lake Cowichan Fire Department after 30 years of service, shakes hands with Doug Callsen, who joined up on the same day in 1988. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)