‘Bronson’ the horse appears in Duncan backyard, surprising neighbours

“A horse is a horse, of course, of course, and no one can talk to a horse of course, that is, of course, unless the horse is the famous Mr. Ed,” is how the old TV jingle goes.

Well, there’s one horse in Duncan that is certainly getting talked about, and that, of course, is artist John Perfors’ creation.

This fine, full-sized animal stares out watchfully from beside his owner’s home at Silver Park trailer park, just south of the Cowichan River, and when he catches your eye, he never seems to let go.

“People always say: ‘He’s looking right at me!’” laughed Perfors when he introduced us to Bronson, named after the famous tough guy actor.

“I added this little gate so it looks more realistic,” he said as he walked around behind Bronson for a picture.

“I’ve never made anything like this before,” he said, standing with his hands on the horse’s back. “But I really like it.”

Perfors came to the Cowichan Valley from the United States, where he lived in both Florida and Oklahoma, but he has also lived in Calgary and, originally, Holland.

Even though he lived in agricultural areas, he was never a farmer. He worked on ships, traveling the world, before spending 30 years in Calgary. Then he moved to Oklahoma, where his son was a sheriff.

But he’s always loved cowboys and dreamed of a piece of land. And, for more than a year, Perfors said, he’s been dreaming of making a horse.

“But I didn’t know how to do it. Nobody could help me. I didn’t know anybody who did anything like that. So, I started making a skeleton out of two by fours and metal. Then, I had to find out what I could put around it so the cement will stick,” he said.

Yes, the horse is covered in cement, 10 bags of it, at 55 pounds each, although “so much of it got on the ground you can’t use it any more,” he chuckled.

“I tried everything, even the screen you use for your doors. But that didn’t work. It was too stiff. Finally, I ended up with burlap, and little bit by little bit, I built up the cement. Everything was okay on his top and on his back, but on his belly, what was I supposed to do to make it stay up?

“But, I liked doing it. I worked six weeks. I was up in the morning early every day, and worked until six in the evening and finally I could see it was coming.

“The fun part was the painting. I like painting,” he said.

At last, the horse was complete.

“Then I couldn’t believe it. I had people walk by or drive by, and they all looked. For the first couple of weeks I had people stop and they let the grandchildren come and were taking pictures.”

He made the chickens later.

“Little kids? They all run to the chickens, and they play with them. They don’t care so much for the horse but they like the chickens. One day, I just made a rooster and a couple of chickens. I just hate to sit around and do nothing.”

Gallery

Perfors has added a gate, foreground, to make the display of his horse, Bronson, look even more realistic. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
These lifelike hens and chicks are great favourites with children who visit, Perfors says.
These lifelike hens and chicks are great favourites with children who visit, Perfors says. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
’It’s not easy making those tail feathers,’ says the rooster’s creator, John Perfors of Duncan. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Previous story
Lexi Bainas Column: Big names, bargain tickets, gingerbread: it’s all here folks

Just Posted

Drivesmart column: Many have Must Not Stop driving mentality

Even though we don’t like to, sometimes we must expect to stop.

‘Bronson’ the horse appears in Duncan backyard, surprising neighbours

Duncan artist John Perfors has crafted a startlingly realistic horse

Robert Barron column: Handle your fireworks with care

New vanish on the deck caught fire quickly and within minutes, my colleague’s whole house was on fire

Andrea’s column: Bright spots in a negative world

Sometimes there’s a reminder of why we got into the journalism business.

Caps win third straight home game

Lucas Vanroboys leads the way with two goals and two assists

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

Reconciliation Canada speaker series coming to Duncan

What Reconciliation Is and What It Is Not, starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3

Investigators probing cause of fatal two-plane crash over Ottawa

One plane had reportedly been headed to the airport with ‘landing gear issues’

Former BC Lions player facing second-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

B.C. Lions face difficult trek to earn Buono a title in his final season

B.C. will open the CFL playoffs on the road in Hamilton next Sunday

B.C. VIEWS: Going back to the disco era of labour relations

NDP may remove restrictions on school strikes, union sign-ups

Mild, dry winter expected for much of B.C.

El Niño to affect weather pattern coming off Pacific Ocean

Tired and angry, migrant caravan splinters in Mexican state

President Donald Trump has ordered U.S. troops to the Mexican border in response to the caravans

All-consuming midterm battles heat up as U.S. campaigns near the end

It will be a face-off between Democrats and Trump’s Republicans

Most Read