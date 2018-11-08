Bells of Peace to remember veterans of war in Lake Cowichan

The bells in Lake Cowichan will ring 100 times at sunset on Nov. 11

Bells around Lake Cowichan will ring at sunset on Nov. 11. (submitted)

Bells call us to wake, to pray, to work, to arms, to feast and, in times of crisis, to come together.

On Nov. 11, 1918, the ringing of church bells erupted spontaneously across the country, as an outpouring of relief that four years of war had come to an end.

The Bells of Peace initiative is designed to emulate that moment of remembrance in honour of veterans who served in the First World War.

To that end, the bells in Lake Cowichan and surrounding area churches and the Bell Tower School will ring 100 times at sunset on Nov. 11 to mark this occasion.

In addition, two members of the Cowichan Pipes and Drums, Mike Wright and Peter Leckie will play the pipes at the Cenotaph at 6 a.m. on Nov. 11.