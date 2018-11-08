Bells around Lake Cowichan will ring at sunset on Nov. 11. (submitted)

Bells of Peace to remember veterans of war in Lake Cowichan

The bells in Lake Cowichan will ring 100 times at sunset on Nov. 11

Bells call us to wake, to pray, to work, to arms, to feast and, in times of crisis, to come together.

On Nov. 11, 1918, the ringing of church bells erupted spontaneously across the country, as an outpouring of relief that four years of war had come to an end.

The Bells of Peace initiative is designed to emulate that moment of remembrance in honour of veterans who served in the First World War.

To that end, the bells in Lake Cowichan and surrounding area churches and the Bell Tower School will ring 100 times at sunset on Nov. 11 to mark this occasion.

In addition, two members of the Cowichan Pipes and Drums, Mike Wright and Peter Leckie will play the pipes at the Cenotaph at 6 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Previous story
Purple poppies to remember animals of war

Just Posted

New Lake Cowichan mayor is ready to hit the ground running

Rod Peters wants to look at ways to encourage business, housing in Lake Cowichan

Business notes: Solitaire Press receives kudos for charity work

“The money we would have spent on the posters goes back to the kids.”

Cowichan’s Alexa Dow claims third B.C. XC running title

Bench student sweeps her way through series

November lineup another blockbuster at Crofton’s Osborne Bay Pub

Gogo and Band of Rascals the featured artists in a month of scintillating entertainment

Duncan conservation officers warn not to eat meat from tagged deer

“…it was immobilized with drugs that make it unfit for human consumption.”

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader initially said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

Telus reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago, raises dividend

Telus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $447 million, up from $406 million a year ago, and raised its dividend.

Man cuffed for alleged ‘hate crime’ against gay couple on SkyTrain

Metro Vancouver transit police say man in custody for suspected hate crime

Accosting Acosta: will president pay political price for banning CNN reporter?

The CNN reporter’s credentials were pulled Wednesday after his testy news-conference exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump.

13 dead including gunman in shooting at California bar

A law enforcement official said the 29-year-old gunman deployed a smoke device and used a .45-calibre handgun.

With new Justice official, fate of Russia probe in question

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was pushed out by President Donald Trump one day after the midterm elections

Only equal on the battlefield: Efforts underway to honour Indigenous veterans

About 4,000 First Nations men served in the First World War

Provincial byelection candidate wants to see Vancouver Island separate from B.C.

Robin Richardson, leader of the Vancouver Island Party, announces intention to run for Nanaimo MLA

Canada Post admits cannabis privacy breach involving 4,500 Ontario customers

Someone has used Canada Posts delivery-tracking tool to gain access to personal information of 4,500 customers

Most Read