Arbutus Ridge Art Club offers exciting show and sale Nov. 3-4

You can lose yourself in painting, and you can find yourself, too.

That’s what Jill Waterfall of the Arbutus Ridge Art Club has discovered.

“My membership in the club is an important part of my life. I have enjoyed being part of a supportive group, attending their workshops, and working with and learning from other members.

The group, which consists of a range of creative spirits, from professionals to beginners, is holding a show and sale at the Arbutus Ridge Golf Club Satellite Bar & Grill on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

“These are all made from Styrofoam. It’s really fascinating: the different materials you can use to take your print from.”

She’s used pieces of Styrofoam meat trays, the aluminum lining from juice boxes, and many other materials in her exploration of this art form.

“When I joined the art club here, Daphne Jackson introduced our art group to a lot of different print making techniques. That sort of got me going. Then I started going to a lot of various print making workshops in Victoria. I always think it’s fascinating, the different materials that will make a plate. Each material makes different demands of you. For instance, if you’re using plexiglas, you have to think in fine lines. Then there’s that foam insulating board that you get from building supply places. With that, you have to think in shapes.”

Waterfall really enjoys the contrasts that she sees in nature when she is looking for subjects to paint.

In one of her paintings, light streaming through a forest, she says, “the light was pouring in here, but it was actually very dark overall. The other thing I try to be aware of is that if I’ve got some busy areas I try to have some calm parts, too. That’s why I don’t add much to the sky; the sky can be a nice quiet, empty relief.”

She also works from sketches rather than from photographs because she prefers to simplify her subjects.

Waterfall said she has found many places around the Cowichan Valley that offer just the kind of natural subject she delights in. Two examples are Stoney Hill in Maple Bay, and, nearer her Arbutus Ridge home, Bright Angel Park.

Gallery

Printmaking of all kinds is also intriguing Waterfall right now and she’s enthusiastically trying many methods. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
Subjects abound in the beautiful Cowichan Valley, the painter finds. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
Right: Stoney Hill’s multiplicity of foxgloves attracts the artistic eye. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
Waterfall loves seeing the many shapes of landscape and showing them in her paintings. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Previous story
B.C. filmmaker wins Wildlife Oscar for toad documentary

Just Posted

Demystifying spooky species this Halloween

I can see why spiders hanging out on the ceiling may be scary.

Kelly Ellard, who killed B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

The 35-year-old was convicted of murder in 2005, and granted conditional day parole last November

Arbutus Ridge Art Club offers exciting show and sale Nov. 3-4

Painter Jill Waterfall finds her membership in the group is an important part of her life

Gender equity closer on Vancouver Island councils

Islanders elected 42 per cent women to their councils this fall.

Loren Duncan cries foul over e-mail list used by rival during election in Cowichan Valley

Claims winner in Electoral Area E used voter lists inappropriately

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

With so many Irish immigrants, B.C. now home to second Irish consulate

The space at The World Trade Center at Canada Place is being shared with Germany’s consulate

Justin Trudeau to visit B.C., exonerate First Nations war chiefs who were hanged

The Prime Minister is expected to personally exonerate the chiefs in a visit near Williams Lake

‘I want to leave’: Vancouver Whitecaps captain Waston looking for new home

Waston joined the Whitecaps in 2014 and became captain before the 2017 MLS season

‘Progressive’ contractors, unions call for share of B.C. public construction

NDP’s building trades rule drives up costs, Claire Trevena told

$1M unclaimed lottery ticket sold in B.C.

The winning ticket was purchased in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018

Black Press Media newsrooms win big at Webster Awards

Special ‘Fire Fight’ supplement wins award for Community Reporting

UPDATE: B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes denied a recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applied for a judicial recount in Nanaimo

Around the BCHL: Salmon Arm Silverbacks enjoy home ice advantage

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening within the league and around the junior A world.

Most Read