Year in review: Entertainment busy in 2017

2017 has been quite a year for entertainment in the Cowichan Valley.

From locally produced musicals like the Cowichan Musical Society’s Oliver and Duncan Christian School’s Dion and the Belmonts to huge blockbuster acts at Sunfest Country Music Festival, to the familiar but still yummy menu of plays, concerts, dance extravaganzas, and more, every venue has been busy, and there’s surely even better things to come in 2018.

Sadie Grandmason sings Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

They’re longing to wear the white sweater that would declare to the world they’re part of the ‘In Crowd’ in Dion and the Belmonts. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Jeeves took a bow indeed. It was Bernard Cuffling’s final appearance as the gentleman’s gentleman as the series of plays wound up this year at the Chemainus Theatre. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

It was standing room only to see CBC’s ‘Still Standing’ filmed in Lake Cowichan and aired in 2017. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Madeline Merlo proved that there’s plenty of exciting young country talent coming from B.C. these days when she charmed the crowd at Sunfest. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Taysha McCuaig brought her unique style to the stage to win the Duncan Has Talent: Covers and Showtunes category. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Grant Mellemstrand tells the lads they have to ‘Pick a pocket or two’ in the Cowichan Musical Society’s production of ‘Oliver’ in January 2017. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

’Consider yourself one of us’ is what this crowd is telling Oliver during the Cowichan Musical Society’s big show in March. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Clad in bright pink dresses, these girls are dancing to the musical theatre song, Popular, at a Cowichan Music Festival highlights show. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

