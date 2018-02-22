Don’t worry that you’re not good enough for anyone else to hear: just sing, sing a song. (Submitted)

Why not take that first step tonight and try singing with a choir

With a supportive atmosphere, it’s a surprisingly energizing experience

Have you never sung before? Scared of the idea?

The Lila Community Choir may be just what you are looking for.

According to the choir’s website, members are having a blast.

Sandra says: “I came to the Lila Community Choir wanting to sing but feeling very shy about my voice. This choir is a safe, welcoming, and fun space to find my voice and sing” while Debra adds, “Cari’s positivity helped cure my shyness and help me feel comfortable enough to sing. Her teaching inspires my voice to carry out energetically. I sleep so much deeper after singing in choir.”

Organizer Cari Burdett says, “We sing all kinds of repertoire and genres, have fun, harmonize, building community, laugh, move our bodies, blend our voices, and learn how to listen and sing at the same time.”

The group is holding three drop-in “Check Us Out” sessions on Feb. 21, Feb. 28, and March 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

After that, it’s a commitment until the end of May, ending with a concert. The fee is on a sliding scale: pay what you can, and all sessions are held at Lila Yurt, at 3228A Gibbins Rd. in Duncan.

