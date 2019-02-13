The characters featured in Disney’s Frozen have been popular since the film’s release in 2013. (Black Press file photo)

WATCH: Frozen 2 trailer revealed

The sequel is set to hit theatres in November

Now that you finally have “Let it go” out of your head, Disney has released a new trailer for a sequel to Frozen.

The sneak peek comes just as the snow begins to melt across Greater Victoria but the movie isn’t scheduled to hit theatres until November.

The trailer, released on Facebook on Wednesday, Feb. 13, features Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Sven.

The first film released in November 2013 grossed more than $1.2 billion US in box offices worldwide and picked up multiple Academy Awards, Grammys, and a Golden Globe.


jesse.laufer@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cowichan Music Festival celebrates 70 years in 2019

Just Posted

Kerry Park Islanders close in on home-ice advantage

Isles need two points in next three games to lock up high seed

Weather postpones Duncan walk for missing and murdered, but support for families strong

Nasty weather was no match for people who are grieving the loss… Continue reading

Climbing event chalked up as a towering success

Five schools compete in Chalk n’ Choc at Mount Prevost School

Have you seen Raine Cook? Duncan woman missing

Cook was last seen in the Duncan area in the week before Feb. 8.

Cowichan, Sooke, Nanaimo, Victoria, Saanich schools remain closed

Snowfall warning over, Comox, Campbell River, Alberni and Qualicum open

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Coming up in Cowichan: Garry Oak Marathon is back

Conservation workshop part of Garry Oak Meadow Marathon The Garry Oak Meadow… Continue reading

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

Snow shovel woes: How to avoid injuries in the day-to-day of winter

Physiotherapists see influx of clients during winter months

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Most Read