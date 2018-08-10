Vintage cars, music, and pin-up girls all part of the fun at Grease, Gears, Grooves

Cars, pin-ups, music, and more are featured at the Grease, Gears, and Grooves show at the Cowichan Exhibition Aug. 11. (Submitted)

The Grease, Gears, & Grooves event at the Cowichan Exhibition on Saturday, Aug. 11 is sure to catch the eye of any car enthusiast.

But there’s more to it — it’s also a music fest, car show and pin-up pageant.

Gates open for the cars at 10 a.m. but this is an all-day event, with fun going on until 10 p.m.

Car registration in onsite on the day and that $15 includes entry for the car and a couple. Otherwise the entry is $15 per person. Kids under 12 get in free. There is also onsite camping for an extra $10.

The music lineup starts with Sweet Potato Brown at noon, followed by Moon Shine Molly’s at 1:30 p.m.

Then there’s a break from 3-4 p.m. for the Pin-Up Pageant.

The pageant theme this year is Betty & Veronica. Riverdale High in the 1950s was all about high school drama, fast cars, Archie, and the styles of BFFs Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge. This pageant is all about good girls and bad girls and what they would wear. The guest judge is Bianca Bombshell.

Entry is open to any female 19 years of age or over. There are cash prizes, and beautiful sashes and crowns for the top three entries. Check out Grease, Gears and Grooves on Facebook for the rules and more info.

After that, The Hell Katz hit the stage from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m., with more appearances throughout the night.

The car trophies are awarded at 5:30 p.m. and Six Gun Romeo entertains from 6:15 to 8 p.m. and organizers, Crossed Gun Entertainment, are promising an “after dark” burlesque performance by Lolita DeVille after 8 p.m. (Adults only for this one.)

There’s a beer garden, and the Sawmill Restaurant food truck will also be on the site.

