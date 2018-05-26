VIDEO: Young QMS cast shines in ‘Giants in the Sky’ musical

As QMS students presented their musical, Giants in the Sky, last week, they found out that working together as a team, they can manage everything successfully.

This new children’s show, with music and lyrics by Denver Casado, from the book and lyrics by Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm, is full of exuberance and fun for the kids who get to take part.

But, under the direction of Tilly Lorence, these students had to figure a lot of things out for themselves, and then make them happen.

In other words: plan your work and work your plan!

They designed and created costumes, helped organize the staging and choreography for the show, and generally learned how to collaborate.

Then, they acted, danced, and sang their way through the delightful script of this turn-around on a fairy tale in which a pair of curious young giants decide to follow the beanstalk down to earth to see what they can see.

They discover more than they expect, in the end learning that friendship is a treasure that can’t be over-rated, and that they must find ways to ‘Make it Right’ if it’s broken.

But beyond learning life skills, there’s also tons of fun, including a chance to watch Giant Elders teach the young ‘uns that a big part of being a giant is keeping the sky clean and beautiful.

Also, when one character meets a group of fresh-air-shy gamers in a troll-den on earth, she discovers that they’re obsessed with the Internet in ‘Me and My Screen’.

Parents in the audience the night we attended really laughed over that number, which was presented by black-clad kids wearing sunglasses and proudly displaying their phones.

Sets and costuming were effective and colourful, focusing everyone’s attention on the young performers giving their all onstage.

It was a good choice when the Giants ‘Took to the Sky’, everyone decides. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

When HeeShee and Bert wonder about stealing the key to get to earth, they learn that the only need to change their ‘Pespective’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Bert (Logan Rademaker) and HeeShee (Mila Nakonechny) get to earth, they find the houses there are fascinating and start picking them up and even tossing them around the stage. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Yep, it’s a dance number. This show had everything, and the audience really enjoyed it. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Elders, before heading down to earth to rescue HeeShee and Bert, tell the Hooligans that part of the job of a giant is to ensure there is a ‘Beautiful Sky’ when humans look up. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Meanwhile, HeeShee has wandered into a cave and met a group of gamers who instruct her in ‘Me and My Screen’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Giant Elders come to earth and find there’s nothing scary about humans after all. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Elders tell Bert to ‘Make Things Right’ with his friend, HeeShee, because otherwise he’ll regret it. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Gamers tell HeeShee to ‘Make Things Right’ with Bert before it’s too late. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)