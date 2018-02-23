It was a fun time for all the Cowichan Valley students who took part in Ballet Jorgen’s production of ‘Anastasia’. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Valley performers are heading out to tread the boards all over the place this summer

We’ve got lots of delicious bits of news for you this week, all about our local talent, too.

There’s been quite a bit of news making its way over the back fence of late. I’m delighted to share a bit of it.

First off, Sarah Lane, everybody’s favourite night club singer in the Cowichan Musical Society’s production of Anything Goes, is just head over heels these days.

“I can’t hold it in any longer,” she posted recently on Facebook. “I am shaking with excitement and beyond thrilled to accept the role of Roxie Hart in the B2B Theatre (Bard to Broadway Theatre Society) in July and August run of the longest-running American musical of all time, Chicago. I can’t wait to be reunited with this incredibly near and dear to me theatre family and work with Gary Brown, Hilary Whelton, and the gorgeous gams of July Booker again. Thank you so much for this incredible dream role. ‘C’mon babe, why don’t we paint the town!’”

Joining her in this summer-long Qualicum Beach production of Chicago will be Cowichan Bay’s Alora Killam, who was one of the angels in Anything Goes, and who will be performing in the chorus.

•••

Judy Hogg’s Celtic Rhythm Dancers are also celebrating a great summer gig for one of their members, too.

“We would like to congratulate Taryn Neligan on being accepted to the dance team for the 2018 Basel Tattoo in Switzerland this summer! What a huge accomplishment and such a great opportunity. Over 250,000 people will watch the Tattoo in Basel this year.”

Never heard of the Basel Tattoo? Take a look:

•••

Laketown Ranch is also waving to catch our attention.

“Are you an established or blossoming visual artist who wants to paint or build something amazing at Laketown Ranch? Let us know at http://bit.ly/2EsZBT6”. The Cowichan Valley is known for its art colony, so people, what are you waiting for?

•••

Another of our favourite people, Ricki-Lee Allison, is turning her little dog, Miss Moneypenny, into a star with Penny puzzles. Yes, they are jigsaw puzzles featuring pictures of Penny.

“We have had Westie lovers from all over North America send us messages that they have completed the puzzle,” she says.

Check her out at https://www.facebook.com/rickilee.allison

•••

Next up, the ever-energetic Irwin Killam says the Cowichan Musical Society is now accepting applications for the executive team for next year’s musical, Fiddler on the Roof.

They need a director, music director, choreographer, stage manager, production manager, set designer, and costume designer.

Fire along those resumes to the society’s secretary at susanelo@shaw.ca

•••

And finally, the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre is sharing that 10 local students from Adage Studio, Carlson School of Dance, and Steps Ahead Dance performed onstage with the professional dancers of Canada’s Ballet Jorgen in the Anastasia on the big stage.

“Congratulations to Peyton, Natalie, Olivia, Gemma, Olivia, Esmee, Jillian, Maya, Zoe, and Brianna. We hope you had fun,” the note concludes.

Contact Arts and Entertainment editor Lexi Bainas at 250-748-2666 or lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

 

Highland dancer Taryn Neligan will perform at the Basel Tattoo this summer. Congratulations. (Submitted)

Dance instructor and Westie-lover Ricki-Lee Allison is finding that others are also enjoying her Penny Puzzle. (Submitted)

