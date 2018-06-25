VIDEO: ‘This Is Us’ say Adage dancers as they end season with big show

It’s always a special day when one of the Valley’s dance studios holds a year end recital.

Last weekend, Adagé Studio presented three great shows, winding up an exciting 2017/18 season.

Owners Emily Clements and Oliva Boudreau, their team of teachers, and all their dancers took the opportunity to look back on an exciting year and fans and family came along for the ride.

Dancers enjoy exploring unique choreography as their skills improve, as seen in ‘Fall Down 7 Times, Get Up 8’.

Beautiful costumes enhance the style of these Adage dancers in ‘Line of Sight’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The recital show is a big night for young ballet dancers as they perform ‘Blossoms’.

Tap dancing was also part of the show, with this rendition of ‘The Way You Look’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Hip hop group 4 is full of attitude.

It’s fascinating how much emotion body language can express. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

These girls are enjoying their number in the Adage year end show.

‘Dance of the Little Swans’ features the graceful dancing of the school’s pointe ballet students during the Adagé Studio’s year-end show last weekend. For more from the show, see page 13. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

He’s after fresh blood, and his servants are on the lookout in ‘Night Out’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

This large, talented group blend their efforts to produce an exciting atmosphere in ‘What About Us?’.

Lithe and sultry, these dancers use chairs as musical instruments to punctuate their performance in ‘Fever’.

These Adage dancers get to wear black vinyl leggings for their number ‘Burnin’ Up’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)