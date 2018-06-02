VIDEO: Steps Ahead students ‘perform at home’

This is the 15th time that the talented students from Steps Ahead Dance have celebrated the end of their season by Performing @ Home and last weekend they strutted their stuff on the stage of the T. Gil Bunch Centre with panache.

The studio’s Lorraine Blake and her team put together a stellar show, offering a fairy story in several ballet scenes, and numbers from the studio’s modern, hip hop, and tap dance students.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Numbers prepared for competition, like this one, are often showstoppers. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Steps Ahead shows are known for their colourful dance numbers.

Once the ballet dancers come onstage, a familiar fairytale unfolds.

Once the ballet dancers come onstage, a familiar fairytale unfolds. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Once the ballet dancers come onstage, a familiar fairytale unfolds. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Ballet isn’t all frills and tutus. Sometimes you’ll see the dancers in other sorts of costumes.

These ballet dancers were going on swimmingly until they began fighting among themselves. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Once the ballet dancers come onstage, a familiar fairytale unfolds. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Once the ballet dancers come onstage, a familiar fairytale unfolds.

And over they go, telling the story during their dance. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Our heroine finds herself in graceful territory, but she’s a real standout. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Our heroine finds herself in graceful territory, but she’s a real standout during one of the numbers at Steps Ahead’s big dance show last weekend For more from the production check out the Friday edition of the Citizen. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Dressed in dainty 18th century-style costumes, these young ballerinas show their style.

The ballet finale of the Steps Ahead show gathers all the performers on stage.

And through they go, telling the story during their dance.

Previous story
Lexi Bainas column: Dance schools partner; Chalkboard kids make mark

Just Posted

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

Andrea Rondeau column: Mental flexibility required in the news business

Reporters are required to know a least a little bit about a lot of things at any one time.

Sarah Simpson column: Fitness and the Fitbit conundrum

What the Fitbit said was law.

Mustangs get 35 runs one day, one the next

Cowichan ball team explodes against Sun Devils, stymied by Nationals

T.W. Paterson column: Without newspapers we’d have hardly any history at all

“He was a big, dark man and you could hear him laugh from here to Duncan.”

Vancouver Island rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after installation

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Video shows the chicken on Highway 99 just before the George Massey Tunnel Saturday

Body of missing B.C. man found in Kelowna

Jordan Mooney was last seen May 27 leaving his home

Unsolved B.C. teen’s murder Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’

Dario Bartoli, 15, was killed in 2014 after ‘alcohol-fueled altercation’

Handful of tickets in B.C. won $1M, but $60M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed

Winning Maxmillion prizes were sold across British Columbia

Teachers’ union files grievance over public school educator shortage in B.C.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says shortages will hinder classroom learning in September if no changes

Reyna, Techera help Vancouver Whitecaps beat Colorado Rapids 2-1

Colorado has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home

Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s government not ready to discuss support, potential bailout packages for Canadian businesses

OPINION: On helmets and helicopter parenting

How the “what-ifs’ and close calls can drive people with kids crazy

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Steps Ahead students ‘perform at home’

    Exciting numbers demonstrate the grace and style of Steps Ahead dancers