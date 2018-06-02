VIDEO: Steps Ahead students ‘perform at home’

This is the 15th time that the talented students from Steps Ahead Dance have celebrated the end of their season by Performing @ Home and last weekend they strutted their stuff on the stage of the T. Gil Bunch Centre with panache.

The studio’s Lorraine Blake and her team put together a stellar show, offering a fairy story in several ballet scenes, and numbers from the studio’s modern, hip hop, and tap dance students.

Numbers prepared for competition, like this one, are often showstoppers. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Steps Ahead shows are known for their colourful dance numbers.

Once the ballet dancers come onstage, a familiar fairytale unfolds. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Ballet isn’t all frills and tutus. Sometimes you’ll see the dancers in other sorts of costumes.

These ballet dancers were going on swimmingly until they began fighting among themselves. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

And over they go, telling the story during their dance. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Our heroine finds herself in graceful territory, but she’s a real standout during one of the numbers at Steps Ahead’s big dance show last weekend For more from the production check out the Friday edition of the Citizen. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Dressed in dainty 18th century-style costumes, these young ballerinas show their style.

The ballet finale of the Steps Ahead show gathers all the performers on stage.