VIDEO: Stephen Fearing and guest, Oh Susanna, take to the big stage on Jan. 26

Oh Susanna is joining Fearing for his gig at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre. (Submitted)

Valley favourite and 2017 Canadian Folk Music Award Winner Stephen Fearing takes the stage at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Jan. 26 starting at 7:30 p.m.

This super songsmith is touring in support of his ninth solo record, Every Soul’s a Sailor.

A founding member of Canadian roots-rock group Blackie and The Rodeo Kings, Fearing’s skill and ability to reach audiences are reflected in multiple Juno and Canadian Folk Music awards including last year’s Canadian Folk Music Award for Contemporary Singer of the Year.

Following decades on the road, Fearing is now a Victoria resident but he remains a great teller of tales and as a master guitarist.

Having played to sell-out crowds and rave reviews during his 2017 tour in eastern Canada, The Netherlands, Germany, Scotland, and England, he is kicking off 2018 close to home with performances in western Canada.

The concert will be a unique experience for fans accustomed to seeing Fearing play solo, as he will be accompanied by the rhythm section of bassist Rob Becker and drummer Leon Power. Becker is an award-winning touring and studio artist who has played with an elite group of musicians including Colin James, Barney Bentall, Patricia Conroy, The Sojourners, and Shari Ulrich. Based in B.C., Power has toured extensively throughout North America, Europe, and Australia, with performances that span a variety of styles including folk, roots, country, pop, and gospel-soul.

On top of that, Oh Susanna is joining the show.

Suzie Ungerleider, who is known as Oh Susanna, is a Canadian songstress whose songs are tales of longing and love, of small town joys and pains. Performing since 1996, Oh Susanna has released eight critically acclaimed albums and won many awards.

Her most recent recording, A Girl in Teen City, is an album of songs set in 1980s Vancouver starring a teenage punk girl named Suzie.

Tickets are $36 apeice. Get them in person at the Cowichan Ticket Centre, or online at cowichanpac.ca