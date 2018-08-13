VIDEO: Shake, shimmy, and shine: bellydancers strut their stuff in Duncan

Baubles, bangles, and beads.

They were onstage in profusion as the popular Bellydancing Extravaganza, held annually towards the end of The 39 Days of July, drew a big crowd out to Charles Hoey Park in Duncan.

Bellydancing is known for its bejewelled costumes, atmospheric music and sensuous dancing but the colourful two-hour show offers much more than that.

While dancing to keep fit, and learn to appreciate their own bodies, these women also work hard to raise money for Cowichan Women Against Violence and to spread the idea that they are a comfortable sisterhood of friends, no matter your age or size.

And, on Sunday, July 29, there were dancers of all ages and sizes in a big show that included solos, duets, trios and large group numbers — like the hair-raising sword dance — that kept the audience in their seats in downtown Duncan despite the hot temperature.

Saidi Sisters present the first of several colourful and exciting numbers. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Cali offers a sexy number while showing off some of the glittering costumes belly dancing is famous for. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Beth does the cane dance for the crowd at Charles Hoey Park. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

A Saidi sister takes part in a scarf dance during the Bellydancing extravaganza. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Chris uses a fan to great effect during her solo. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Daisy dances gracefully with a fan during the show at The 39 Days of July. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Amber and Daisy present a graceful duet in beautiful costumes. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Faith, in from Vancouver especially for the show, wows the crowd with her award winning technique. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

A member of Hilwi shows her graceful style. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Crowd pleasing Lara often adds humour to her dances. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Some of the Saidi Sisters dance with scimitars on their heads. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Sara’s sinuous scarf and flowing dress add grace to her dance. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Cali is another dancer who uses a silk scarf to enhance her number. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Carenza’s art-deco style shows the range of belly dancing styles that performers can use. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Adrienne of Hilwi performs a sultry solo late in the Bellydancing Extravaganza. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Lara performs something completely different for her second number, dancing to drumming along. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Crowd members of all ages enjoy the bellydancing show at The 39 Days of July. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

One of the dancers from the Tanglewood trio, up from Victoria for the event, demonstrates how effectively finger cymbals can be used. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Lara shimmies at astonishing speed to the drumming. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)