VIDEO: Shake, shimmy, and shine: bellydancers strut their stuff in Duncan

Baubles, bangles, and beads.

They were onstage in profusion as the popular Bellydancing Extravaganza, held annually towards the end of The 39 Days of July, drew a big crowd out to Charles Hoey Park in Duncan.

Bellydancing is known for its bejewelled costumes, atmospheric music and sensuous dancing but the colourful two-hour show offers much more than that.

While dancing to keep fit, and learn to appreciate their own bodies, these women also work hard to raise money for Cowichan Women Against Violence and to spread the idea that they are a comfortable sisterhood of friends, no matter your age or size.

And, on Sunday, July 29, there were dancers of all ages and sizes in a big show that included solos, duets, trios and large group numbers — like the hair-raising sword dance — that kept the audience in their seats in downtown Duncan despite the hot temperature.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Saidi Sisters present the first of several colourful and exciting numbers. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Cali offers a sexy number while showing off some of the glittering costumes belly dancing is famous for. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Beth does the cane dance for the crowd at Charles Hoey Park. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

A Saidi sister takes part in a scarf dance during the Bellydancing extravaganza. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Chris uses a fan to great effect during her solo. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Daisy dances gracefully with a fan during the show at The 39 Days of July. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Amber and Daisy present a graceful duet in beautiful costumes. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Faith, in from Vancouver especially for the show, wows the crowd with her award winning technique. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

A member of Hilwi shows her graceful style. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Crowd pleasing Lara often adds humour to her dances. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Some of the Saidi Sisters dance with scimitars on their heads. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Sara’s sinuous scarf and flowing dress add grace to her dance. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Cali is another dancer who uses a silk scarf to enhance her number. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Carenza’s art-deco style shows the range of belly dancing styles that performers can use. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Adrienne of Hilwi performs a sultry solo late in the Bellydancing Extravaganza. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Lara performs something completely different for her second number, dancing to drumming along. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Crowd members of all ages enjoy the bellydancing show at The 39 Days of July. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

One of the dancers from the Tanglewood trio, up from Victoria for the event, demonstrates how effectively finger cymbals can be used. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Lara shimmies at astonishing speed to the drumming. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Carenza’s Troupe conclude their dance with an artistic tableau. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Previous story
Cap reseller ticket prices, control bots, B.C. told

Just Posted

VIDEO: Shake, shimmy, and shine: bellydancers strut their stuff in Duncan

The sun was hot, but so were the dancers as The 39 Days kicks off final week

Funding for business plan for new $600 million hospital approved

Plan could cost as much as $5.36 million

Harpists Nova and Lotus Schultz win Duncan Has Talent, sharing $300 prize

Philip Schneider takes second place and Tyla Fraser, third in instrumental category

Duncan man disgruntled over parking permit

City says he must show demonstrable need for one

Ultimate summer school: Duncan cadet learning to fly

He received a scholarship from the Air Cadet League of Canada which covers all his flying lessons

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Province calls for federal aid

More fires have burned in B.C. already this year than did in all of 2017

Smokey skies across Vancouver Island expected to last until Wednesday

The province of B.C. has issued a special bulletin for all of Vancouver Island

Child, 4, attacked by cougar near Fernie

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it happened while the family was fishing

Trans Mountain pipeline protesters practise resisting police at Camp Cloud

Last week, a Supreme Court judge granted the City of Burnaby an injunction ordering protesters to remove everything from the site

Gun used in Fredericton killings is legal, man had licence

Police Chief Leanne Fitch said the long gun is commonly available for purchase, and is not a prohibited or restricted weapon

Ontario will sell pot online when legalization comes in the fall

There are further plans to have pot in private retail stores in early 2019

VIDEO: B.C. city to host Western Regional Quidditch Championship in 2019

The fictional game in the Harry Potter series has become popular around the world, with 600 athletes in Canada alone

Ottawa agrees to send B.C. help in wildfire battle

Canadian Forces to join foreign crews as B.C. reaches 600 fires

UBC study focuses on reducing the fear of being too happy

The study proves people are able to control their own happiness

Most Read