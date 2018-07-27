VIDEO: See your friends from Arbutus Ridge present 50 years of Top 40 hits July 28-29

Music on Fire! 50 Years of Top 40 Hits! Performed by those who lived it!

There’s plenty of excitement at Arbutus Ridge as the residents’ Performing Arts Society presents Music on Fire at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre (Cowichan Theatre) on Saturday and Sunday, July 28-29.

Both shows begin at 2 p.m.

The group’s debut on the big stage has been in the works since September 2016, according to Bonnie Ory, production director.

The 2016 Good Vibrations production built on the group’s previous 2014 show, Retirement Rocks, doubling the number of performers for a super presentation.

It’s all about exciting music, entertaining costumes and performances, a full band, grand piano, and professional staging, she said.

In 2016, they featured everything from ‘Jamaica Farewell’ and ‘Over the Rainbow’ to ‘Blue Bayou’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’, ‘She Loves You’, ‘Peaceful Easy Feeling’, and ‘YMCA’.

This year, the show includes all new numbers. Look for such crowd pleasers as ‘Piano Man’, ‘King of the Road’, ‘Sweet Dreams Are Made of This’, ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, and lots, lots more.

“It’s taken us two full years to get this show together. There are 48 performers, counting the band, and 27 songs. My own favourite song is ‘Blackbird’.”

The Arbutus Ridge Performing Arts Society is all about “people having fun,” she said, adding that getting out of the house and learning new things with a big group of people are important aspects of staying fit and young-at-heart.

The show offers a two-hour trip back in time, and the train is at the station, so get on board.

Tickets are $29 each. Get them in person at the Cowichan Ticket Centre in the Island Savings Centre, online at https://ctcentre.bc.ca/TheatreManager/1/online?event=0 or order by phone at 250-748-7529.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

You’ll want to sing along with ‘Surf City’. (Submitted)

’Send in the Clowns’ is an anthem for the brokenhearted. (Submitted)

The Arbutus Ridge Performing Arts Society presents ‘Piano Man’. (Submitted)

Previous story
VIDEO: Superstar Eric Church comes to Sunfest Country Music Festival

Just Posted

Province steps in protect Catalyst Paper’s pension plan

Government says increasing U.S. tariffs could impact company

Duncan’s Silver Bridge is getting a makeover

The re-coating project begins on Monday, will disrupt traffic through the fall and winter

VIDEO: See your friends from Arbutus Ridge present 50 years of Top 40 hits July 28-29

They’ve got everything in this show: from bobby soxers to the Beatles, and more

Duncan Stingrays swimmers at home in the pool during BC Games

Bridget Burton, McKinley Thomas-Perry, Mary Paridaen van Veen combine to win eight medals for Island

Cowichan quartet helps Island win BC Games soccer tourney

Aisha Werner, Jocelyn Lenarcic, Anabella Charley and Julia Noon contribute to gold medal victory

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Hospice Cycle of Life tour hits Cowichan’s roads this weekend

It’ll be a great ride, a great way to raise money for eight hospices on Vancouver Island July 28-29

Cowichan Coffee Time: Men show they care, CGC hands out awards

• 100 Men Who Care in Cowichan are making a big impact… Continue reading

Bad week in social media gets worse; Twitter hammered on Wall St

Long criticized for allowing bad behaviour to run rampant, Twitter has begun to crack down

Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder of woman

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

Should government pay for rural buses to replace Greyhound?

Most Canadians are open to provincial or federal government putting up the cash, poll finds

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Firefighters tackle 20 grassfires in B.C. city in two days

Local firefighters fought 11 brush and grass fires in Surrey on Thursday and nine on Wednesday

Orca spotted near Vancouver Island marina has extended its stay

Experts say duration of stay is unusual, but of no concern

Most Read