VIDEO: See your friends from Arbutus Ridge present 50 years of Top 40 hits July 28-29

Music on Fire! 50 Years of Top 40 Hits! Performed by those who lived it!

There’s plenty of excitement at Arbutus Ridge as the residents’ Performing Arts Society presents Music on Fire at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre (Cowichan Theatre) on Saturday and Sunday, July 28-29.

Both shows begin at 2 p.m.

The group’s debut on the big stage has been in the works since September 2016, according to Bonnie Ory, production director.

The 2016 Good Vibrations production built on the group’s previous 2014 show, Retirement Rocks, doubling the number of performers for a super presentation.

It’s all about exciting music, entertaining costumes and performances, a full band, grand piano, and professional staging, she said.

In 2016, they featured everything from ‘Jamaica Farewell’ and ‘Over the Rainbow’ to ‘Blue Bayou’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’, ‘She Loves You’, ‘Peaceful Easy Feeling’, and ‘YMCA’.

This year, the show includes all new numbers. Look for such crowd pleasers as ‘Piano Man’, ‘King of the Road’, ‘Sweet Dreams Are Made of This’, ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, and lots, lots more.

“It’s taken us two full years to get this show together. There are 48 performers, counting the band, and 27 songs. My own favourite song is ‘Blackbird’.”

The Arbutus Ridge Performing Arts Society is all about “people having fun,” she said, adding that getting out of the house and learning new things with a big group of people are important aspects of staying fit and young-at-heart.

The show offers a two-hour trip back in time, and the train is at the station, so get on board.

Tickets are $29 each. Get them in person at the Cowichan Ticket Centre in the Island Savings Centre, online at https://ctcentre.bc.ca/TheatreManager/1/online?event=0 or order by phone at 250-748-7529.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

You’ll want to sing along with ‘Surf City’. (Submitted)

’Send in the Clowns’ is an anthem for the brokenhearted. (Submitted)