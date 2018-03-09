Song stylist Diane Pancel performs at Crofton’s Osborne Bay Pub this Sunday. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Queen of Patter, brings her music to Crofton on Sunday

With a huge repertoire to draw on, Pancel has a lot to offer in From Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood

International award-winning recording vocalist Diane Pancel brings her cabaret-style show, From Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood, to Pat’s House of Jazz at the Osborne Bay Pub on Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m.

The show celebrates the writers and the songs that shaped the Great American Songbook from Broadway to the silver screen, featuring the music of Jimmy McHugh, Harry Warren, Sammy Cahn and more.

Pancel is back on the Island after a three-year stint in Los Angeles with performances in L.A., Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Las Vegas.

Known as the Queen of Patter, Pancel has a world-class voice, but the reason her cabaret shows sell out consistently is the way she tells the backstories, according to her husband and manager, Phil Pierce.

“She has a book of knowledge on this genre and has an amazing ability to connect with her audience and really get them engaged,” he said in a promo about the performance.

She agreed.

“My husband, who has a background in media and engineering, and I, plan to film a version of this show that works in material provided to me by the families of some of the writers, then present it digitally to a global audience,” says Pancel.

Best known as a jazz and R&B singer, Pancel says her sound is flavoured by her background in R&B/soul and her Portuguese roots. She has been influenced by Judy Garland, Elvis Presley, Sammy Davis Jr., and Gloria Estefan as well.

Pancel is also an anthem specialist and has performed all across the U.S. at major sporting events for the NHL, NBA, and MLS. Her voice has been featured in more than 400 radio and TV advertisements, as well as the CBS TV show Vegas as the singing voice of character Yvonne Sanchez.

She has also worked with such artists as David Foster, Nelly Furtado, Leanne Rimes and Matt Dusk.

Sunday’s show in Crofton is part of the regular Sunday afternoon jazz series at the pub, presented by the Chemainus Valley Cultural Arts Society. Look for performances every Sunday from 2 p.m. at the pub, 1534 Joan Ave. Admission is $15.

Reservations are recommended. Tables will be held until 1:30 p.m. Phone 250-324-2245 or visit http://osbornebaypub.com to book your seats.

Previous story
VIDEO: Brentwood’s ‘Crazy for You’ is blockbuster hit

Just Posted

Girls wanted for flag football league

Long running women’s league adding junior divisions

Women’s Day rally draws crowd in Duncan

There have been some successes, but on other fronts little has changed from the 1940s.

Cowichan 49ers outlast Prospect Lake in Tony Grover Cup quarterfinals

Defending champs on to semifinals

VIDEO: Queen of Patter, brings her music to Crofton on Sunday

With a huge repertoire to draw on, Pancel has a lot to offer in From Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood

Andrea Rondeau column: Persistence makes scams seem more plausible

When laid out in the newspaper, the scams seem so obvious. How do they make any money?

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh talks issues during his visit to Cowichan

NDP leader finishing four-day tour of Island

Coming up in Cowichan: Big book sale

In the fall, club members collected over 1,000 books

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

Poster in B.C. schools about white privilege hits nerve with some parents

Schools in the Gold Trail District display posters of officials sharing experiences with racism

Canada’s Worst Driver looking for next round of bad drivers

Nominations are now open for the popular Discovery Canada TV series

VIDEO: Inside look at B.C. biofuel facility that turns food to fuel

City of Surrey says project is a ‘milestone’ in municipal waste management

BCHL Today: Prince George and Powell River close to moving on

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Average of 18-day wait time for grain vessels in Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.’s North Coast

VIDEO: Brenda Lucki to lead RCMP as force struggles with bullying, sexism

Trudeau confirms appointment of 31-year veteran Brenda Lucki as the Mounties’ new chief commissioner

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Queen of Patter, brings her music to Crofton on Sunday

    With a huge repertoire to draw on, Pancel has a lot to offer in From Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood

  • VIDEO: Brentwood’s ‘Crazy for You’ is blockbuster hit

    Plenty of dancing, fun story, and great performances: you’ll be crazy for this ‘New Gershwin Musical’