VIDEO: Queen of Patter, brings her music to Crofton on Sunday

With a huge repertoire to draw on, Pancel has a lot to offer in From Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood

International award-winning recording vocalist Diane Pancel brings her cabaret-style show, From Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood, to Pat’s House of Jazz at the Osborne Bay Pub on Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m.

The show celebrates the writers and the songs that shaped the Great American Songbook from Broadway to the silver screen, featuring the music of Jimmy McHugh, Harry Warren, Sammy Cahn and more.

Pancel is back on the Island after a three-year stint in Los Angeles with performances in L.A., Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Las Vegas.

Known as the Queen of Patter, Pancel has a world-class voice, but the reason her cabaret shows sell out consistently is the way she tells the backstories, according to her husband and manager, Phil Pierce.

“She has a book of knowledge on this genre and has an amazing ability to connect with her audience and really get them engaged,” he said in a promo about the performance.

She agreed.

“My husband, who has a background in media and engineering, and I, plan to film a version of this show that works in material provided to me by the families of some of the writers, then present it digitally to a global audience,” says Pancel.

Best known as a jazz and R&B singer, Pancel says her sound is flavoured by her background in R&B/soul and her Portuguese roots. She has been influenced by Judy Garland, Elvis Presley, Sammy Davis Jr., and Gloria Estefan as well.

Pancel is also an anthem specialist and has performed all across the U.S. at major sporting events for the NHL, NBA, and MLS. Her voice has been featured in more than 400 radio and TV advertisements, as well as the CBS TV show Vegas as the singing voice of character Yvonne Sanchez.

She has also worked with such artists as David Foster, Nelly Furtado, Leanne Rimes and Matt Dusk.

Sunday’s show in Crofton is part of the regular Sunday afternoon jazz series at the pub, presented by the Chemainus Valley Cultural Arts Society. Look for performances every Sunday from 2 p.m. at the pub, 1534 Joan Ave. Admission is $15.

Reservations are recommended. Tables will be held until 1:30 p.m. Phone 250-324-2245 or visit http://osbornebaypub.com to book your seats.