VIDEO: Presentation successful blend of classic tale and panto silliness

The holiday pantomime, A Christmas Carol, by the Shawnigan and Mercury Players combined hilarity with a classic tale in a week of performances.

Alex Gallacher (Ebeneezer Scrooge) led a cast of familiar panto faces like Bob Norris and Bill Levity, who joined hands with converts like Mahalia Benty and Rose Bunting and a host of newcomers in a production that featured songs, skits, and silliness.

Songs included such well-known favourites as ‘Money, Money, Money’, and ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’, but no one was ready for the appearance of the Scroogettes, with their spangled wigs, and the Misses Money 1862 and 1864, with their sinuous dancing. They had old Ebeneezer swingin’ and swayin’ by the time they were done.

The crowd really got into the mood, shouting out questions and hints to the cast in true panto style.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Jacob Marley warns Scrooge that his way of life is leading him to a grim ending. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

’I want money!’ sings Ebeneezer Scrooge and some of the chorus from A Christmas Carol: the pantomime. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Bob Norris and Alex Gallacher are two veteran actors who always enliven a show. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

When Scrooge isn’t around, there’s a lot of Christmas happiness. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Bill Levity makes a great job of the role of Bob Cratchit. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Ebeneezer Scrooge (Alex Gallacher) tells the crowd about why he hates Christmas. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

A young Scrooge (Evan Shumka) demonstrates his romantic side to Charlotte (Shima Brooks). (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Scrooge tells Tiny Tim that he’s going to buy a huge turkey for the Cratchits. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Scrooge wishes he could stay with some of the happy memories shown him by the Ghost of Christmas Past (Julie Watson). (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Ghost of Christmas Present (Rose Bunting) tells Scrooge (Alex Gallacher) that he’s cutting off his nose to spite his face with his way of life. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Cratchit family shows its cheerful spirit by dancing to a jolly tune. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

In traditional pantomime style, Mrs. Cratchit is played by a man (Andrew Cherry). (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)