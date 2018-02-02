VIDEO: Pipe band celebrates Robbie Burns with Cowichan Valley ceremony, fellowship

Everyone was Scottish for a night on Saturday, Jan. 27 as the Cowichan Pipes & Drums held their annual Robbie Burns Night in Duncan.

The big banquet room at the Ramada Inn was filled to enjoy an evening of food, fun, and culture honouring Scotland’s favourite poet.

This year, the event started off with the presentation of an engraved quaich (drinking cup) to Bill Dingee, who was judged to have distinguished himself in the service of the band. His name is also engraved on a silver flask which includes the names of previous honourees, including Hugh W.Wright, Frank Nichol, Wayne Coombs, Mary and Eric Monk, Gord Pollock, Carol Fowler, Dave Hjalmarson, and Derek Crawford.

Then, it was on with the show!

Sword bearer Bob Smith and pipers Hugh Gallinger and Darcy Cowan led in Mike Wright, who was bearing the official haggis, and Paul Scott, the whiskey bearer.

Richard Nichol was on stage to receive all these offerings before he began a spirited recitation of Robbie Burns’s Address to the Haggis, which praises Scotland’s national dish above all others. Then the noble haggis was marched off in style.

Other popular parts of the program include the Selkirk Grace, a dinner with haggis, scotch eggs, chappit tatties, and mashed neeps, the loyal toast (offered by Bob Smith), the toast to the immortal memory (by David Robertson), the toast to the lassies and the response (Frank Nichol and Allie Savory) and a full evening of entertainment.

The Cowichan Pipes & Drums had a big contingent on hand for the event, and played a variety of selections, some of which featured performances by members of the Kathy White Dancers.

This event is also a major fundraiser for the band, and organizers were delighted that every seat had been sold.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Richard Nichol addresses the haggis with plenty of style. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Haggis Party (Hugh Gallinger, Darcy Cowan, Bob Smith, Mike Wright, and Paul Scott) enters the hall. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Haggis Party (Hugh Gallinger, Darcy Cowan, Bob Smith, Mike Wright, and Paul Scott) enters the hall. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Robbie Burns Night offers the chance to celebrate all things Scottish. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Richard Nichol accepts the haggis from official Haggis Bearer Mike Wright. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Bill Dingee, left, joins the special group of pipers and drummers whose names are on the ceremonial flask. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Richard Nichol slices up the haggis as part of Burns’ Address to the Haggis. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Richard Nichol accepts the sword from Sword Bearer Bob Smith. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Haggis escort prepares to toast the puddin’ with a wee dram. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Previous story
Column: Karaoke, classical and ‘The Bachelor’

Just Posted

Guest Column: BC Greens to form Cowichan Valley riding association

I leave each of our encounters inspired and hopeful for a better British Columbia.

Sangha back in court Feb. 19 in confinement, beating case

Alleged to have kidnapped and beaten woman over three days last year

Family of Cowichan Valley 10 year-old with heart failure seeks help

Makayla Heavyrunner diagnosed with heart failure

Mounties seeking witnesses in Cowichan collision

A single vehicle crashed on the highway near Mays Road

Cowichan Piggies’ speed beats size in rugby tilt

“They were massive,” Wright said. “I don’t know what’s in the water over there on the Mainland.”

UPDATED: Some roads re-opened after flooding, closures in Cowichan

Situation to be monitored through the day

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Justice, cops and water

Learn about restorative justice Warmland Restorative Justice Society is a non-profit society… Continue reading

Former B.C. premier Dave Barrett dies at age 87

Premier’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease

B.C. surpasses Ontario as top production locale for films, TV: report

Canadian Media Producers Association says the 2016-2017 fiscal year was strong for Canada overall

9,000 passengers have used new ride program on ‘Highway of Tears’: Province

Transit across northern B.C. was key issue raised repeatedly during last fall’s hearings in Smithers

West Kootenay doctor brings innovative approach to emergency response

He remains on call and leaves the comforts of his home for some of the harshest realities of life.

Todd Stone campaign forfeits 1,349 B.C. Liberal memberships

Most with ‘first language not English,’ email addresses not accepted

Altercation with referee, 15, causes concern for bullying in B.C. minor hockey

Greater Trail Minor hockey referee denounces post-game confrontation with parent

Most Read