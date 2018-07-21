VIDEO: Natalie Geldar wows judges to win Duncan Has Talent show/cover tunes

Natalie Geldar sings her way to first place and the $300 prize at Duncan Has Talent. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Friday the 13th was a lucky day for Natalie Geldar as she emerged as the winner of Duncan Has Talent’s cover and show tunes final.

A good crowd gathered at Charles Hoey Park on a sunny afternoon to enjoy seeing which of the five finalists would win the prizes: $300 for first, $200 for second, and $100 for third, offered by the Duncan Lions and the Sassy Lion.

Sierra Compton took second place, and Naomi Davies was the third place winner.

The competition saw Gelder, Compton, Davies, Ocean Robinson, and Dahlea Pintus present two songs each for judges Laura Cardriver, Laurie Schmidt, and Robyn Fortunat and the audience.

Their performances varied; Robinson and Davies accompanied themselves on guitars, Pintus played the piano for one of her numbers, and Compton chose a show tune rather than a cover for one of hers. This just added to the entertainment for everyone.

There is no Duncan Has Talent next week because of the BC Summer Games but the following week, from July 25-27, competition will resume with the original tunes category.

On Aug. 6, there are special time slots made available at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m., for Duncan Has Talent competitors and winners to take to the stage again at Charles Hoey Park.

 

Natalie Gelder, winner, presents one of her two songs at Duncan Has Talent’s cover and show tunes final. For more from the competition, see page 22. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Natalie Geldar sings her way to first place and the $300 prize at Duncan Has Talent. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Second place winner Sierra Compton presents one of her two songs Friday, July 13. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Sierra Compton sings a show tune on her way to placing second and winning $200 in Duncan Has Talent. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Sierra Compton choses a selection from Into the Woods for her first song in the cover/show tunes competition. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Naomi Davies accompanies herself on the guitar as she sings her songs at Duncan Has Talent July 13, earning third spot. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

A popular part of The 39 Days of July, Duncan Has Talent has encouraged such performers as third place winner Naomi Davies. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Dahlea Pintus presents a song in the cover/show tunes category of Duncan Has Talent July 13. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Dahlea Pintus presents a song in the cover/show tunes category of Duncan Has Talent July 13. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Ocean Robinson is another Duncan Has Talent contestant who accompanies herself on the guitar. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

At Duncan Has Talent, Ocean Robinson performs for a big crowd and judges Laura Cardriver, Laurie Schmidt, and Robyn Fortunat. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

