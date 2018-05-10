VIDEO: ‘Narnia’ showcases Christian values in exciting adventure story

Duncan Christian School presents uplifting version of ’The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe’

The White Witch meets Edmund, a Son of Adam in Narnia. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The talented students of Duncan Christian School gave an uplifting presentation the musical Narnia at the Cowichan Theatre last weekend.

The wonderful story of The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis is many things to many readers but its tale of good versus evil and of one character sacrificing himself for the good of others appeals strongly to Christians, who see it as an allegory of the Easter story.

Director Greg Hollett chose to take this approach, going so far as to include verses from the Bible onscreen at one point after the death of the lion, Aslan, on the Stone Table.

Great costuming and effective scenes and projections moved the story along well, as did the immediacy of a pit orchestra.

Pierson Atsma (Aslan), Jonathan Murray (Peter), Zoey Alyward, Max Sharrett (Edmund), Rebekah Lewis (Lucy), and Jenna Bakker (White Witch) led a strong cast at the evening presentation we attended.

But everyone who had a part of any kind really put his or her back into it.

Because of the age of the cast and some of the audience, Hollett took great care in how terror and death was presented onstage.

One song (‘Murder Today’) was actually omitted from the matinee held for children and seniors.

This was a strongly story-based musical and as such it didn’t include specific dance numbers but the movement onstage was well-choreographed.

In fact, the confusion and mayhem of the big battle was as effectively presented as this writer has ever seen in an amateur show.

This is not a musical that has been seen before in the Cowichan Valley and its fine songs and thrilling story really kept the audience enthralled as the action unfolded onstage.

The only question is: what will this group come up with next?

The Witch offers Edmund enchanted Turkish Delight to bend him to her will. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Lucy visits Miss Tumnus, a faun, who lets her escape rather than betraying the Daughter of Eve to the Witch. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Witches don’t keep promises, Edmund learns to his misfortune. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Witch’s servants love plotting mischief. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Mother Christmas finally shows up as Aslan returns to Narnia, weakening the White Witch’s spell. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Lucy gets a gift from Mother Christmas. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Aslan tells the children about Cair Paravel and how they are destined to rule there. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Witch tells her servants that they can look forward to a murder on the Stone Table. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Aslan tells Edmund that after his lies he must display loyalty. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Witch demands that she be allowed to slay Edmund, because it’s her right to destroy traitors. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

After Aslan agrees to sacrifice himself for Edmund, the White Witch kills him on the Stone Table. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Finally battle breaks out between the Witch’s people and Aslan’s followers. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Miss Tumnus and Lucy are reunited. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)