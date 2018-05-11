VIDEO: Let the good times roll in first Laketown Shakedown

With Current Swell and Jon and Roy as headliners, there’s lots to enjoy at this first in a series

Current Swell headlines the great Laketown Shakedown lineup. Catch them on Sunday, May 20 on the Flats Stage at Laketown Ranch. (Submitted)

Are you ready?

The first-ever Laketown Shakedown takes to the new Flats Stage at Laketown Ranch on May 18-20.

That means music fans, festival fans, and anybody else who wants to let the good times roll can enjoy some super acts in this event.

Current Swell (May 20), Jon and Roy (May 19), Neon Steve, Carmanah, Towers and Trees, Murge, Sam Weber, Astrocolor, Mt. Doyle Lovecoast, Fintan O’Brien, Sel, DJ Boitano featuring Dave Zellinsky, Maverick Cinema, GI Blunt, Matt Rose, Andrew Allsgood, and Lito Ford.

Victoria-based six-piece electronica group Astrocolor just released a new EP, Astrocolor III on April 6 via eOne Music and they’ll be sharing some of the new songs live at Laketown Shakedown on May 19.

According to an email sent to us last week by promoter Ola Mazzuca, the album “follows Astrocolor II, a stunning beat-and-pulse driven record of techno, house and funk, blended with intricate strings and jazzy percussion. Astrocolor III, the third release in a trilogy of EPs, sees the band’s instrumental and electronic roots expand into traditional song formats with feature vocals (A Light Goes Out feat. Kuba Oms), acid breakbeat (Smell of Acid), alternative house (Daylight Savings) and electro-funk (Break Your Body).”

Astrocolor have brought their live show to several festivals including Rifflandia, Song & Surf, Tall Tree, and Atmosphere Gathering.

The band also made debut appearances last year in Toronto (Canadian Music Week), Seattle (Upstream Music Festival), Vancouver (with Five Alarm Funk at the legendary Commodore Ballroom), St. Louis, and Chicago.

So, get those tickets now at laketownranch.com. They’re $99 for the entire weekend, but $25 for Friday’s kickoff, $42.50 for Saturday, and $52.50 for Sunday.