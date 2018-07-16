VIDEO: Last-minute changes alter BC Summer Games opening night

New acts are coming in to replace a couple that can’t make the big show on July 19

There’ve been some last-minute changes to the BC Games opening ceremonies on Thursday, July 19.

But never worry, get to Laketown Ranch for 6 p.m. and the good times will roll, according to Games officials.

Admission is free. Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair, some sunscreen, and a hat. Lake Cowichan gets hot in midsummer.

Unfortunately, Const. Erin Stevenson will not be coming for a horseback demonstration, and Circus West cannot make it to the big show. Neither can the Port Alberni Dancers.

The Porter Brothers and singer/songwriter Lindsay Elzinga, who won the BC Summer Games Song Contest and who was raised in Lake Cowichan, will be performing instead, joining superstar Shane Koyczan and his band The Short Story Long, and Asani from Alberta.

Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour and the Cowichan Drummers will be replacing representatives from the Lake Cowichan First Nation during the grand opening.