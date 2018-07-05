VIDEO: Laketown Rock makes successful move to Canada Day weekend

Music fans braved threatening weather and spent a great Canada Day long weekend at Lake Cowichan enjoying the super acts lined up for Laketown Rock 2018.

With a wide variety of bands stepping up on the main stage and The Flats stage, there was exciting entertainment from the afternoon until after midnight.

When the big names — Colin James, Barney Bentall, Big Wreck, Collective Soul, Kim Mitchell, and Creedence Clearwater Revisited — came to the mics, there was a rush of people from all corners of the site towards the main stage.

These guys know how to rock and the crowd at Laketown Ranch was ready to party.

It’s been a busy summer already at Laketown Ranch; this is the third festival event this season.

Next up is Sunfest Country Music Festival over the August/ BC Day long weekend , and finally there’s another Laketown Shakedown over the Labour Day weekend .

Barney Bentall enjoys playing with his great band on the main stage at Laketown Ranch. (Lexi Bainas/CITIZEN)

Saturday night really kicked off when Big Wreck appeared on the Laketown Rock mainstage. (Lexi Bainas/CITIZEN)

Colin James rocks out at Laketown Rock. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

When Colin James is onstage, there’s good rockin’ tonight. (Lexi Bainas/CITIZEN)

Ed Roland of Collective Soul puts one of his signature moves on the mic Saturday night at Laketown Rock. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Collective Soul really brings it on Saturday night at Laketown Rock. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The crowd rushed towards the stage pit when it was time when it was time for Collective Soul. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The main stage at Laketown Ranch is an impressive sight. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Creedence Clearwater Revisited’s guitarist Kurt Griffey entertains the crowd at Laketown Rock. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The final act on the mainstage on Canada Day at Laketown Rock is Creedence Clearwater Revisited. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Dan McGuinness sings the songs everyone knows. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Guitarist Kurt Griffey enjoys walking out into the crowd. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Kurt Griffey and Steve Gunner are two of the great guitarists of Creedence Clearwater Revisited. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

With lots of good tunes by Creedence Clearwater Revival, singer Dan McGuinness steps up to the mic to share them with the Laketown Rock crowd on July 1. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The crowd is ready for a good time, it’s a great Lake Cowichan evening, and Creedence Clearwater Revisited is on stage. (Lexi Bainas/CITIZEN)

Everybody dance now! They’re up on their feet at Laketown Rock. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Flags, food, and fun: it’s Laketown Rock on Canada Day. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The crowd is ready for fun at the opening night of Laketown Rock. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Kim Mitchell still has all the moves. (Lexi Bainas/CITIZEN)

Kim Mitchell sings his hits at Laketown Rock. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Everyone hurries to get a good place at Kim Mitchell comes to the mic on the main stage at Laketown Ranch. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Kim Mitchell sings all his hits on Canada Day. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Everyone was enjoying the Canada Day vibe at Laketown Rock on Sunday, July 1. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)