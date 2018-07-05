VIDEO: Laketown Rock makes successful move to Canada Day weekend

Music fans braved threatening weather and spent a great Canada Day long weekend at Lake Cowichan enjoying the super acts lined up for Laketown Rock 2018.
With a wide variety of bands stepping up on the main stage and The Flats stage, there was exciting entertainment from the afternoon until after midnight.
When the big names — Colin James, Barney Bentall, Big Wreck, Collective Soul, Kim Mitchell, and Creedence Clearwater Revisited — came to the mics, there was a rush of people from all corners of the site towards the main stage.
Next up is Sunfest Country Music Festival over the August/ BC Day long weekend.
Barney Bentall enjoys playing with his great band on the main stage at Laketown Ranch. (Lexi Bainas/CITIZEN)
Barney Bentall and son, Dustin, share a stage at Laketown Rock. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Saturday night really kicked off when Big Wreck appeared on the Laketown Rock mainstage. (Lexi Bainas/CITIZEN)
Saturday night really kicked off when Big Wreck appeared on the Laketown Rock mainstage. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Saturday night really kicked off when Big Wreck appeared on the Laketown Rock mainstage. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Colin James rocks out at Laketown Rock. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
When Colin James is onstage, there’s good rockin’ tonight. (Lexi Bainas/CITIZEN)
Ed Roland of Collective Soul puts one of his signature moves on the mic Saturday night at Laketown Rock. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Collective Soul really brings it on Saturday night at Laketown Rock. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
The crowd rushed towards the stage pit when it was time when it was time for Collective Soul. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
The main stage at Laketown Ranch is an impressive sight. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Creedence Clearwater Revisited’s guitarist Kurt Griffey entertains the crowd at Laketown Rock. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
The final act on the mainstage on Canada Day at Laketown Rock is Creedence Clearwater Revisited. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Dan McGuinness sings the songs everyone knows. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Guitarist Kurt Griffey enjoys walking out into the crowd. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Kurt Griffey and Steve Gunner are two of the great guitarists of Creedence Clearwater Revisited. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
With lots of good tunes by Creedence Clearwater Revival, singer Dan McGuinness steps up to the mic to share them with the Laketown Rock crowd on July 1. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
The crowd is ready for a good time, it’s a great Lake Cowichan evening, and Creedence Clearwater Revisited is on stage.
(Lexi Bainas/CITIZEN)
Everybody dance now! They’re up on their feet at Laketown Rock. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Flags, food, and fun: it’s Laketown Rock on Canada Day. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
The crowd is ready for fun at the opening night of Laketown Rock. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Kim Mitchell still has all the moves. (Lexi Bainas/CITIZEN)
Kim Mitchell sings his hits at Laketown Rock. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Everyone hurries to get a good place at Kim Mitchell comes to the mic on the main stage at Laketown Ranch. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Kim Mitchell sings all his hits on Canada Day. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Everyone was enjoying the Canada Day vibe at Laketown Rock on Sunday, July 1. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
It’s swing time at Laketown Rock on Canada Day as a couple show off some hot steppin’ to the great music. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)