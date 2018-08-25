Illvis Freshly are not strangers to Laketown Ranch. They’ve played the Saloon Stage at High Times. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette file)

VIDEO: Laketown Ranch at Lake Cowichan welcomes the summer’s final Shakedown Aug. 31 to Sept. 2

There are three days of great entertainment, camping, and fun on offer over Labour Day weekend

The Shakedown is back for its final festival this summer with a Labour Day weekend blast starting Friday, Aug. 31, at the Flats at Laketown Ranch in Lake Cowichan.

Music fans can enjoy The Funk Hunters, Shred Kelly, Dirty Radio, Mat the Alien, Lazy Syrup Orchestra, Desi Sub Culture, Kuba Oms, Illvis Freshly, Electric Sex Panther, Labs, Downtown Mischief, Bousada, Mt. Eliah, The New Groovement, Johnny Gr4ves, Scotty Hills & The Great Regression, DJ All Good, and Primitive.

It’s three days of music, camping, hanging out, and saying goodbye to summer, Lake Cowichan style.

Unlike the Lake Days version of Laketown Shakedown, this is an adults only event, so don’t expect to bring the kids, but do gather all your friends and make your way along Highway 18 to this unique venue.

Weekend passes are $119 per person, with single day passes priced at $30 for Friday, Aug. 31, $40 for Saturday, and $60 for Sunday. Camping is extra, and will be assigned on arrival on a first come, first served basis. Full event parking is $40, and a camp visitor pass is $30.

Get your tickets at http://laketownranch.com/shakedown/

As always, there will be food and drink vendors onsite, and such unexpected festival delights as flush toilets as well.

Get the gang together and show September who’s boss.

 

Scotty Hills is back after helping open the new, improved Flats stage in May. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette file)

Province elevates Vancouver Island to highest drought rating

Extremely dry conditions have pushed many parts of B.C. to a level 4 drought rating

