VIDEO: Kathy White celebrates 40 years of dancing

Do you remember watching the Kathy Monk Dancers during the summer festival in the centre of Duncan?

Have you attended Robbie Burns nights and enjoyed the breath of the highlands as a group of performers leap to the pipes?

Maybe you’ve followed the dancers themselves, watching them grow more skilled as they matured, taking that new confidence into their adult lives.

That’s the real legacy of Kathy White’s 40 years of teaching highland dancing, sharing her passion for Scottish culture with two generations of students.

At a special show recently at the Christian Reformed Church, White and her family, friends, and students celebrated four decades with dances young and old, (and dancers young and old, too). The pipes skirled and the graceful feet flew as White showcased her choregraphies going back as far as 1970.

It was a day to remember for everyone.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Kathy White thanks Ian Rothnie for his support of Scottish tradition. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Another Day of the Sun features White’s choreography from 2017. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Blue Bonnets is Scottish traditional dance. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Julia, Eira, and Alinya dance to ‘McDougal, McNab, and McKay’, first choreographed by White in 1988. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Julia, Eira, and Alinya dance to ‘McDougal, McNab, and McKay’, first choreographed by White in 1988. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

’Home’, performed in graceful white dresses, offers the freshness of the highlands on a hot afternoon. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Highland dancing sometimes takes a nautical turn, like it does here in ‘Lukey’s Boat’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

In Leapin’ Leprechauns, choreographed in 1997, the dancing takes an Irish turn. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Previous story
Sunday Music back at Maple Bay Marina

Just Posted

VIDEO: Kathy White celebrates 40 years of dancing

With former students, friends, and family all at hand, the Kathy White Dancers enjoy a party

Town hall meetings start next week in Cowichan on electoral reform

It’s been a busy time since the Legislature’s spring session ended on May 31

Lake Flashback: Stories still resonating at the Lake

A.B. Greenwell, doctor shortage, and future of forest industry: sounds like Cowichan Lake

Texas Adrenaline make history at Sun Bowl XXXIII

U.S. team ties Wheelers with sixth win

Drivesmart column: Why should I behave when using the highway?

The example that I’m speaking of involved an expensive, shiny black Mercedes sports car

Kayaker mauled by grizzly bear in southeast B.C.

The man was transported to hospital where he is recovering from injuries to his legs and mid-body

Coming up in Cowichan: Plant sale, Casino night kick off Canada Day weekend

Plant sale takes over the HUB Saturday The Cowichan Station Area Association… Continue reading

B.C. man dies after falling from truck at Canada Day parade

Incident occurred Sunday afternoon in Abbotsford

B.C. mom says shift change meant no child care, alleges discrimination

Nicole Ziegler filed the complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against Pacific Blue Cross

Man killed when dirt bike crashes head on with truck near Tulameen

Accident is the second long weekend fatality in town known for its “weekend warriors”

Canucks sign former Capitals centre Jay Beagle to four-year deal

The move comes after three long-time Canucks hung up their skates

Check your Lotto 6/49 ticket: you could be a millionaire

Ticket was purchased in Richmond, B.C., Saturday night

Yes, No sides aim for $500,000 in run up to electoral referendum facing court action

B.C. residents will get their chance to vote this fall

B.C. police help arrest Alberta doctor alleged to have targeted 5-year-old for sex

Fred Janke is facing charges of making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child

Most Read