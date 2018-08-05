VIDEO: It’s James Meyer for the win, as he picks up $300 from Duncan Has Talent

James Meyer, presenting two very different selections, won the Duncan Has Talent original songs competition at Charles Hoey Park Friday, July 27, taking home a prize of $300.

The competition that evening was a face-off among only three songwriters, but they represented all those brave folks that stand up in front of a crowd and perform their own compositions, often baring their souls for all the world to hear.

Because there were only just enough entries to run that particular competition this year, the judges — Laura Cardriver, Lauri Schmidt, and Robyn Fortunat — had a unique opportunity to work closely with each of the contestants on the first two hour-long sessions, held Wednesday and Thursday.

In Duncan Has Talent, mentorship from the judges plays a strong role, and actually influences who wins at the finals as the judges want to see that their carefully measured advice has been taken.

Second place, and $200, went to Amanda Nixon, and third place, and $100, went to Naomi Davies, who also competed in Show tunes/cover tunes last week. The dance competition opened Duncan Has Talent on July 11.

The prize money is supplied by the Duncan Lions Club and their Sassy Lion Thrift Store, with the aim of encouraging young performers.

Next year, event organizer Longevity John Falkner says he will put out a call for entrants much earlier in the year because this year several promising contestants were already committed elsewhere when Duncan Has Talent was announced for 2018.

Amanda Nixon sang her way to second place, and $200 in prize money. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Naomi Davies, a Duncan Has Talent veteran at her young age, won $100 for her third place finish. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

At age 19, Amanda Nixon presents her songs in a rich deep voice. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Naomi Davies sings thoughtful songs from her heart. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

James Meyer combines personality and a great voice in his selections.

