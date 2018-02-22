VIDEO: Harpists, cellist on show in pair of events this weekend.

Morag Northey is an engaging and talent cellist, who will perform at both events. (Thomas Drasdauskis photo)

Music lovers, cellists, and harpists, lend us your ears!

On Friday, Feb. 23, the Cowichan Valley Music Teachers Association is sponsoring cello and harp workshops in a day that will culminate in a concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. featuring Marilyn Rummel, harp, and Morag Northey, cello.

Northey will perform, among other works, the Elgar cello concerto, accompanied by pianist Ron Kilian.

The Vancouver Island Youth Harp Ensemble will also make an appearance.

This concert will be followed by a jam session where all instruments are welcome.

Admission is only $10 for what should be a great evening for all concerned.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, also at 7:30 p.m., it’s time for “17,” Northey’s two-woman show about a life with cello.

CVMTA publicist Ann Mendenhall says, “This is definitely not a still life with cello but a wonderful and moving show, with a narrator and Morag, who plays, sings, and astonishes.”

Admission for this one is $20.

Both events take place at St. Peter’s Church, Quamichan, off Maple Bay Road, in Duncan.

Tickets for “17” are also available for purchase online at www.harpcanadastudio.com.

For more information, please email marilyn@harpcanada.com. You can also visit www.CowichanMusic.com.