After Augie Dawg’s video was shot in Duncan, it was time for a party. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Greg Augustine (Augie Dawg) pens Happy New Year song

Just released, a Cowichan grown, New Year’s song.

Greg Augustine, a 50-year-old new musician had decided to take a new year’s song that he wrote a few years ago and put together a music video as a way to share the joy.

Augustine started playing guitar in his early forties and has fooled around on harmonica since his thirties.

“I wrote the song, mostly to entertain myself but then when people heard my song, they said: that sure is catchy, you should put it out to the world. I have always felt like new year’s is a time of renewal and refocusing and while I am not so much into new year’s resolutions, I felt like I wanted to share some joy and connection.”

The songwriter floated the idea by friends and family then put a band together to record the song.

Matt Gladman of Keywork designs led the project and filmed, edited and produced the video.

“I am fortunate enough to have many friends and a great supportive community who came out to be filmed at a ‘faux New Year’s party’ at the end of November at the Old Firehouse Wine and Cocktail bar [in Duncan].”

The result of the community effort is an upbeat, catchy tune that celebrates coming together with laughter and good memories.

