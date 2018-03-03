VIDEO: Go see The Lion King Jr. presented by the Duncan Skating Club tonight (Saturday) at 7 p.m.

Enjoy The Lion King Jr. tonight (Saturday, March 3) at the Cowichan Arena as Duncan Skating Club performers present a real blockbuster with great music and great skating.
Watch this space for more pictures to follow.
It’s fun for the whole family at the Cowichan Arena. Tickets are $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 kids.
They’re energetic; they’ve had music written especially for them; don’t wait to buy those tickets.
