Some of the Lost Boys say they want to go home. (photos by Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

VIDEO/ GALLERY: Chalkboard Theatre’s ‘Peter Pan’ scores with tuneful numbers, lively dances

Ali Platt leads a strong cast as Peter Pan in a presentation by students from the Chalkboard program

Peter Pan, Captain Hook, Tinker Bell, and the Darling children are joined by Fairies, Pirates, and Lost Boys for a great presentation of J. M. Barrie’s classic story, Peter Pan, made into a delightful musical.

Chalkboard Theatre’s students, under the direction of Cathy Schmidt and Andrea Rodall, were right on the mark when they hit the big stage at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre last weekend.

Ali Platt led a strong cast as Peter Pan with Bianca Steele as a sweet and motherly Wendy Darling, Kali Fraser, whose Captain Hook looked like he was auditioning for Strictly Ballroom.

Eva Moreside was a perky Tinker Bell, and Caliahn Reintjes was Hook’s evil sidekick, Smee.

The music — a live pit orchestra under the direction of Laura Cardriver — was superb, supporting the young singers and dancers onstage, and keeping toes tapping throughout the memorable show.

 

’I won’t grow up’ is the anthem of Neverland. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

When the fairies are after you, it’s time to run. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Peter Pan (Ali Platt) talks with Wendy (Bianca Steele) about his life and Neverland. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Peter Pan tells everyone to be quiet so Wendy can recover from her unfortunate arrival in Neverland. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Peter Pan and Tinker Bell lead the fairies. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Now Wendy has arrived, the Lost Boys will have a mother.

Capt. Hook and his pirates display their dancing skills. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Peter Pan shows the Darling children how he can fly. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

When the fairies attack, volume can be their strongest weapon. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Darlings say their evening prayers.

Tinker Bell (Eva Moreside) leads her fairies in a dance. Tinker Bell (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Wendy tells stories to the Lost Boys. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

’Ring a Bell’ is a lively number that sees Tink’s fairies and Peter’s Lost Boys form an alliance. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Pirates fight Peter and Tinker Bell’s forces in a pitched battle. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Lost Boys have found their way to Neverland by falling out of their prams as babies. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

’I won’t grow up!’ sing Peter Pan and the lost boys. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Wendy’s injury causes great concern in Neverland. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Capt. Hook (Kali Fraser) tells his Pirates about what a terrible fellow he is. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Darling children arrive back at home. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Darlings are ready to adopt the Lost Boys. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Capt. Hook shows the way in ‘Hook’s Tango’, one of his several dance numbers

Everyone gathers on stage for the finale. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Everyone gets to work to prepare a clean and tidy house for Wendy in Neverland. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Hook decides to go after Wendy and her brothers and the Lost Boys. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

