VIDEO/ GALLERY: Celtic Rhythms, Summit celebrate ‘Time, Tempo & Rhythm’

Time, Tempo, & Rhythm 2018 was the name of the show, and dancers from the Celtic Rhythms and Summit schools were more than ready Sunday afternoon, June 3, bursting onstage with a colourful and entertaining year-end presentation.

Almost every seat in the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre was filled for the event, which had been confined to a single show this year because of heavy bookings for the theatre.

There was something for everyone, in an afternoon that contrasted the smoothly professional performances of senior level dancers with the hestitant but heartwarming efforts of the little ones, who never fail to attract huge applause. This year, we even saw two determined young dancers who made their way precariously right to the edge of the stage to look for family, only to be shooed back to join their mates in the spotlight.

With music like “The Pipes Are Calling”, one might expect traditional Scottish dancers, but with Celtic Rhythms, fans and families learned years back that there’s a lot more to this style of dancing that just popping on a kilt.

There was lots of sparkle and colour in this year’s costumes and the dancers obviously enjoyed it all. It was a special end to the season for the teachers and dancers from both groups.

Numbers like ‘Dorothy’s Tea Party’ always melt the hearts of the crowd as the youngest dancers take their first bow. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Summit Dance’s mini hip hop dancers show their style in their group’s first number of the afternoon with choreography by Hannah Schneider. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

’We Know the Way’ is the name of this dance, choreographed by Anne Cherneff. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Miranda set these dancers stepping to ‘Drum Fanfare’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

It was lots of fun to see the ‘Tiny Pink Panthers’ creep onstage to choreography by Leela Seymour and Allie Johnston. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

’The Pipes Are Calling’ is one of the Scottish numbers in the show, with choreography by Miranda Duncan. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Summit’s junior hip hop dancers are up for this choreography by Hannah Schneider. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The kids stole the show in ‘Scottish Royalty’, (above) giving their best with Judy Hogg’s choreography but sometimes tempers got a little frayed. (Above left) Taryn Neligan and Kristen Denis choreographed these dancers in the toe-tapping ‘Under the Sea’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

It’s no easy job to follow the wee ones, but ‘Catch and Release’ gives these older girls a great chance to show off. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Avery Ward choreographed these dancers in their number, ‘Upside Down’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Dancers make a real impact in their sparkle-plenty costumes in ‘Kick Drum’, drawing oohs and ahhs from the crowd. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Taryn Neligan and Kristen Denis choreographed these dancers in the toe-tapping ‘Under the Sea’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

It’s ‘A Scottish Dance They Call the Highland Fling’ and, with choreography by Adalee Rae, these girls are up for it. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

’The Road Less Traveled’ offers a graceful opportunity for these talented dancers from Celtic Rhythms. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)