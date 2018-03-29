Eric Church will lead a star-studded lineup onto the big stage at Sunfest Country Music Festival this August. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Eric Church leads a star-studded lineup at Sunfest Country Music Festival

There’s lot to like in a jam-packed lineup at Sunfest this August.

Superstar Eric Church is going to have some great company on the huge stage at Sunfest Country Music Festival Aug. 2-5.

Laketown Ranch showcased their final lineup for the popular event in a surprise announcement on Thursday, March 29.

See https://www.facebook.com/sunfestcountry/videos/vb.187009064676166/1798702406840149/?type=2&theater for a trailer about the festival at Lake Cowichan.

So, who’s made the cut?

Dustin Lynch, Dallas Smith, George Canyon, Midland, Brett Young, Emerson Drive, Aaron Pritchett, James Barker Band, Megan Patrick, and Jojo Mason for starters. Several of these are returning and will get a warm welcome from Sunfest fans while others will enjoy their first time at Laketown Ranch.

Other acts include Brad Saunders, The Heels, Danielle Marie, Rollin’ Trainwreck, Dave Hartney, Danielle Ryan, Ryan Laird, The Country Line, Cara Bateman, Jaimey Hamilton, Tumblin’ Dice, and Lake Cowichan’s Lindsay Elzinga.

There’s no doubt that Eric Church is THE draw this year. When his name was announced and his face went up on the big screens at Laketown Ranch, Sunfest fans let out a huge roar, which told organizers there and then that they’d reeled in a big one. Campsites sold out almost immediately and big signs announcing his appearance have only pumped up the excitement about the festival.

They’ll be rockin’ the Saloon Stage and the Flats Stage, too, so get those tickets and get ready to enjoy the event of the summer.

Previous story
Four local bands step up to raise funds for Duncan Showroom

Just Posted

Josh Anderson inks NHL deal

Island-raised defenceman moves a step closer to the pros

‘Attainable’ or ‘innovative’ housing ideas needed for Cowichan Lake’s future

Amy Melmock from the CVRD sits down with town council to talk about affordable housing

VIDEO: Eric Church leads a star-studded lineup at Sunfest Country Music Festival

There’s lot to like in a jam-packed lineup at Sunfest this August.

Fire Hawks finish first

Cowichan atom C team wins Mid Island title

Lake’s FireSmart efforts garner awards

Six communities have received awards

VIDEO: Eric Church leads a star-studded lineup at Sunfest Country Music Festival

There’s lot to like in a jam-packed lineup at Sunfest this August.

Cowichan Coffee Time: Awards all around

Dave Ferguson recently won a national award for his contribution within the fire service.

Coming up in Cowichan: Cancer Society canvassers take to the street

Roxanne Caldwell from Duncan knows the devastating impact cancer has on Canadians.

Alberta governments backing possible Calgary bid for 2026 Games

Both the federal and provincial government will support Calgary in Olympic bid

Liberals set to overhaul the criminal justice system

Liberals set to reform jury selection process following Colten Boushie case

UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

RCMP officers shot and killed the West Slocan resident after a manhunt

5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

Gruesome photos of damage following break-in at B.C. school

Several classrooms suffer heavy damage following vandalism

Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Cranbrook leads the way in making the inclusion of women’s hockey happen

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Eric Church leads a star-studded lineup at Sunfest Country Music Festival

    There’s lot to like in a jam-packed lineup at Sunfest this August.