Concenti Singers are presenting their last concert as a mixed choir and celebrating 35 years of music on May 13. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Concenti Singers celebrate 35 years and the end of an era with show on May 13

It’s been a long time coming but well-known choir is now becoming a women’s chorus

The Concenti Singers are offering a 35th anniversary concert entitled Born to Sing on Sunday, May 13 starting at 2 p.m. at the Duncan United Church.

The Cowichan Valley Youth Choir will also be on the program.

General admission is $15, with children under 12 admitted free. Tickets are available at Volume One Book Store and from Concenti members. These concerts are always well-attended so don’t wait in hopes of getting tickets at the door.

The Concenti Singers mixed choir has been a fixture in the Cowichan Valley since it was started by Jim and Sheila Johnson in September 1983, offering a wonderfully balanced sound in a selection of a cappella music several times every year.

Both Jim and Sheila were experienced choir directors, but Jim did most of the directing in the early years. Gradually, Sheila took on this role more and more, until eventually taking over with Jim singing in the baritone section.

These days, the choir does more accompanied music but still rehearses without the piano until two or three rehearsals before performance. This helps to achieve a smoother sound from the singers.

However, this will be the last time the Singers will perform as a mixed choir.

“Like so many choirs, we are sadly short of male singers,” says Sheila. So, she has made the decision to move to women only starting in September.

Don’t miss this performance as it marks the end of an era for Cowichan Valley choral music.

